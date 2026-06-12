Deadpool And Wolverine Cinematographer Stable After Being Injured In Paragliding Accident In Himachal Pradesh

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Deadpool cinematographer George Richmond was injured in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh. The Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued him on June 8. He is ‘stable’ now.

George Richmond
George Richmond meets with an accident in India Photo: britishcinematographer.co.uk/
Summary of this article

  • British cinematographer George Richmond suffered a major accident while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh.

  • He sustained serious injuries to his neck.

  • The Deadpool & Wolverine cinematographer underwent surgery and is currently stable.

George Richmond, British cinematographer, best known for films such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, among others, was injured in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Friday (June 12), reported PTI.

He was rescued, following which he underwent surgery and is now recuperating.

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George Richmond's paragliding crash

Richmond sustained serious injuries to his neck during the accident on Monday (June 8). The local authorities and the Indian Air Force rescued him in a joint operation. He underwent surgery at a Chandigarh hospital on Thursday.

“He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering,” Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told the news agency.

About George Richmond Himachal Pradesh accident

Richmond, 54, was one among a group of five on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra district’s Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region, where he crashed into rough mountainous terrain.

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After he was found in the rescue operation, he was airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu. On Tuesday (June 9), he was referred to the Postgradaute Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he received treatment.

George Richmond's health update

The trauma team examined George. General and orthopaedic surgeons also checked on him. He underwent surgery on Thursday (June 11). Dr Goni said, “Basic resuscitation was done, and a hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday.”

He is now under observation for the next 48 hours.

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Who is George Richmond?

George has been in the profession since 1990, working on several films as a second assistant cameraman. He made his debut as a cinematographer with the 2008 film The Hide. Tomb Raider reboot, The Secret Service, The Golden Circle, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore are his notable works, where he served as a cinematographer.

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