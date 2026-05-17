Vishal Questions CM Vijay Over Rajmohan's Appointment As Minister For Film Technology and Cinematograph Act

Summary of this article
Vishal is disheartened to see Rajmohan appointed as minister of the Film Technology and Cinematograph Act.
He questioned Rajmohan's experience, wondering how he would know the industry.
The actor also requested the Vijay government to implement some of the demands that have been made to the TN government for the past nine years.
Recently, actor-politician CM Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay, appointed Rajmohan Arumugam as the Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar approved the portfolios for the nine ministers who were sworn in alongside the CM. Choosing Rajmohan for the particular post didn't go down well with Vishal. He took to social media, questioning Rajmohan's appointment as the Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act.
He also serves as the Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, and Information & Publicity in the CM's cabinet.
Vishal questions Vijay for assigning Rajmohan as the Minister
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Vishal wrote, "Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act (sic). "
Questioning Rajmohan's experience, he added, "How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or grievances of our film industry which is actually bleeding and so many reforms to be made and give a ray of hope for the fraternity especially producers /production houses to someone who has lesser or no experience of wat is happening in our industry more than our CM who was and is part of the industry from grassroot level and being part of the fraternity for last 30 years (sic)."
In the same post, he also requested the CM to:
1. "Introduce government ticketing window, which will bring revenue to government as well as relief to viewers who pay 30 Rs per ticket."
2. "Abolish local body tax as we are the only state in India to induce 2 taxes against the "one India one tax" rule."
3. "Increase subsidy for small films every year from the current meager amount given."
The Mark Antony stars also added that the above-mentioned demands have been made to the TN government for the past nine years. He concluded, saying, "Not demeaning Mr. Rajmohan, but it's just my opinion. CM can give us the much needed relief."