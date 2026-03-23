Vishal Dadlani Takes Indirect Dig At Dhurandhar 2 For Demonetisation Scene: 'Get Your Information From Better Sources'

Demands for ban on Dhurandhar 2

Not only actors or musicians, but also several politicians and leaders have criticised the film for allegedly spreading propaganda. Waris Pathan, spokesperson for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), called for a ban. He told ANI, "There are some cheap people who spread hatred and lies just to make a few rupees. They don’t know how to make anything else. They are using real-world examples like demonetisation, even though everybody knows the truth about how people stood in lines. Make films for entertainment or to show real history. Make films to make people happy, not to spread hatred. The government should ban such films. Make a film on the Epstein Files or other topics. If you’ve made it against Pakistan, show it in Pakistan then. Why are you causing issues here?"