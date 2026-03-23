Vishal Dadlani Takes Indirect Dig At Dhurandhar 2 For Demonetisation Scene: 'Get Your Information From Better Sources'

Summary of this article
Vishal Dadlani has taken an indirect dig at Dhurandhar: The Revenge over its portrayal of demonetisation.
Dadlani referred to studies around the 2016 demonetisation and its impact.
Amidst the criticism, Ranveer Singh's film has crossed the Rs 650 crore mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office, drawing praise from both audiences and celebrities. But Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner has drawn criticism from a section of viewers, calling it “propaganda”. Now, Vishal Dadlani has taken an indirect jibe at the Aditya Dhar directorial.
Vishal Dadlani takes an indirect dig at Dhurandhar 2
The sequel revolves around a fictional covert mission connected to India's demonetisation referred to as "Operation Green Leaf".
Vishal Dadlani shared a series of posts on his Instagram Stories, which appear to be indirect jibes at Dhurandhar 2.
Without naming the film, Dadlani referred to studies around the 2016 demonetisation and its impact. He wrote, "In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that... A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what."
In another post, the singer wrote, "Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources."
Demands for ban on Dhurandhar 2
Not only actors or musicians, but also several politicians and leaders have criticised the film for allegedly spreading propaganda. Waris Pathan, spokesperson for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), called for a ban. He told ANI, "There are some cheap people who spread hatred and lies just to make a few rupees. They don’t know how to make anything else. They are using real-world examples like demonetisation, even though everybody knows the truth about how people stood in lines. Make films for entertainment or to show real history. Make films to make people happy, not to spread hatred. The government should ban such films. Make a film on the Epstein Files or other topics. If you’ve made it against Pakistan, show it in Pakistan then. Why are you causing issues here?"
The criticism has not at all affected Dhurandhar 2's box office collection. It is on a rampage, breaking several box office records. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark in India and has already crossed the Rs 650 crore mark worldwide.