Gaurav Gera Defends Ranveer Singh Amid Reports Of Latter Using Multiple Vanity Vans During Dhurandhar

Recalling an anecdote from the sets, Gaurav revealed Ranveer's playful side. He said, "We were sitting for Dhurandhar's reading, which went on for a long time. In the middle, Ranveer took a break to go to the loo. I had my beard at that time. He followed me and teased in that voice, saying, 'Chutki, washroom jaayegi (Will you come to the washroom)?' He is super fun, quite a brat. He is wonderful."