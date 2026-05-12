Gaurav Gera Defends Ranveer Singh Amid Reports Of Latter Using Multiple Vanity Vans During Dhurandhar

In Farah Khan's latest vlog, Gaurav Gera dismissed the rumours of Ranveer Singh's 'multiple vanity vans' during Dhurandhar shoot.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Gaurav Gera, Ranveer Singh
Gaurav Gera on claims of Ranveer Singh using multiple vanity vans in Dhurandhar
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Summary of this article

  • In Farah Khan's latest vlog, Gaurav Gera dismissed rumours about Ranveer Singh's 'multiple vanity vans' during the Dhurandhar shoot.

  • The controversy started after a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Dhurandhar's end credits, claiming that Ranveer was allotted three separate vans.

  • Gaurav played Ranveer's aide in Dhurandhar.

There have been reports that actor Ranveer Singh used multiple vanity vans during the shoot of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. However, his co-star Gaurav Gera has dismissed the rumours during his conversation with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

The controversy started after a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Dhurandhar's end credits, claiming that Ranveer was allotted three separate vans named as "Hamza van", "Hamza staff van", and "Hamza normal van".

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Gaurav Gera reacts to claims of Ranveer Singh using multiple vanity vans in Dhurandhar

Recently, Farah and her cook, Dilip, visited Gaurav’s house in Mumbai, where the actor gave a home tour and opened up about his experience in Dhurandhar, comedy and acting career, and more. During the conversation, he debunked reports on Ranveer being given multiple vanity vans.

Praising Ranveer, Farah said, "What a talent. 5 van aur dedo usko, Dhurandhar ke baad (give him 5 more vanity vans after Dhurandhar)."

To which Gaurav responded, saying, "Maine toh nahi dekhi itni vans (I didn't see these many vans)," to which Farah smiled and added, "Give it to him if he wants it."

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Recalling an anecdote from the sets, Gaurav revealed Ranveer's playful side. He said, "We were sitting for Dhurandhar's reading, which went on for a long time. In the middle, Ranveer took a break to go to the loo. I had my beard at that time. He followed me and teased in that voice, saying, 'Chutki, washroom jaayegi (Will you come to the washroom)?' He is super fun, quite a brat. He is wonderful."

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Gaurav played Mohammad Aalam (Aalam Bhai), an undercover Indian intelligence handler in the film.

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