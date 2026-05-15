Dhurandhar 2 India Streaming Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh-Starrer

Dhurandhar 2 India OTT release date: Ranveer Singh-starrer will start streaming in India almost a month after its international release on Netflix on May 15.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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Dhurandhar 2 India OTT release
Dhurandhar 2 India OTT release date out Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for OTT debut in India in June, almost a month after its international release on Netflix on May 14-15.

  • Fans can experience the RAW & Undekha version of Ranveer Singh-starrer through a special digital premiere event, ahead of the film's premiere.

  • Here are the Dhurandhar 2 India streaming details.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge officially made its digital debut globally on Netflix on May 14-15 (depending on time zones) with a special "raw and uncut" version. Indian audiences can watch it on OTT next month.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT streaming details in India

Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film is now set to make its streaming debut on JioHotstar for Indian audiences in June. Fans can experience the RAW & Undekha version of the movie for the first time in India.

Ahead of the movie's premiere, audiences will also get access to a specially curated 30-minute pre-show on June 4. It will feature candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, fun moments and insights into the making of the film.

The film will start streaming from June 5 onwards.

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On the digital premiere, Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said, “With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the vision was to create an experience that transcends the conventional movie premiere and transforms into a large-scale cultural viewing moment.”

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Dhar, who has also written and produced the film, added, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been an incredibly special journey for all of us, and we’re excited to now bring the film to audiences on JioHotstar through this unique premiere experience.”

“The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I’m looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards,” he stated further.

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Alongside Singh, the spy-thriller also starred R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others.

It has been produced by Jio Studios along with B62 Studios.

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