Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Netflix UAE To Stream Extended 'Raw' Version Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 is set to make its OTT debut with two separate streaming cuts.
Its international version will be nearly four hours with extra footage and uncensored scenes.
Reports claim that Ranveer Singh-starrer will stream in India on JioHotstar from May 14.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which had a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, is set for digital debut this month. Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller will have OTT release in two versions: one for Indian audiences and another for viewers overseas, including in the UAE.
Reports claim that Dhurandhar 2 will stream in India on JioHotstar from May 14, with the CBFC-cleared theatrical version.
Overseas, it is expected to have an expansive version, a director’s cut with extended scenes which were not included in the theatrical version.
UAE viewers can watch Dhurandhar 2's extended version on OTT with a standard Netflix UAE subscription once it releases internationally.
When and where to watch Dhurandhar 2 in the UAE
According to the official Netflix UAE listing, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be available to stream from May 15. The streaming release has the tagline "Raw & Undekha", and it is expected to have an extended runtime of nearly 3 hours and 52 minutes, featuring unseen footage and reportedly longer end-credit sequences.
Dhurandhar 2 box office
Aditya Dhar's film has scripted history by becoming the only Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3100 crore mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2's net collection stands at Rs 1143.09 crore, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs 1794.65 crore after 53 days.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari's rise as Sher-E-Baloch in Lyari after killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The film also shows Hamza's backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who became a covert operative.
The second part also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt.