Dhurandhar 2 Oye Oye Dispute: Court Refuses to Halt OTT Release Track

Dhurandhar 2 Oye Oye song row has now reached a crucial stage after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production house from using the remixed track in the OTT version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The legal dispute erupted after Trimurti Films accused the makers of unauthorised use of the classic song Oye Oye Tirchi Topi Wale, which appears in the film as the remix track Rang De Lal.