Dhurandhar 2 Oye Oye Dispute: Court Refuses to Halt OTT Release Track

Summary of this article
Delhi High Court refused OTT ban on Dhurandhar 2’s disputed remix track usage.
Court cited huge financial investments and delayed copyright complaint against filmmakers.
T-Series directed to deposit Rs 50 lakh during ongoing legal proceedings.
Dhurandhar 2 Oye Oye song row has now reached a crucial stage after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production house from using the remixed track in the OTT version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The legal dispute erupted after Trimurti Films accused the makers of unauthorised use of the classic song Oye Oye Tirchi Topi Wale, which appears in the film as the remix track Rang De Lal.
The court observed that the producers had already invested considerable money, time and effort into the project based on agreements signed with T-Series. It was further noted that stopping the song at this stage could place the filmmakers in a severely disadvantageous position.
High Court reacts to Dhurandhar 2 copyright dispute
A bench led by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela stated in the order that Aditya Dhar’s production banner and Jio Studios could not be forced to bear heavy financial losses because the plaintiff chose to approach the court late.
It was observed by the court that the producers had proceeded with the project relying on assurances and agreements already executed with T-Series. The bench also remarked that the delayed legal challenge weakened Trimurti Films’ request for immediate restraint.
Court flags inconsistency in Oye Oye remix controversy
The High Court also questioned the logic behind allowing the song in theatres while seeking restrictions only for OTT platforms. It was stated in the order that such a situation would create an impractical contradiction where the same content would be legal in cinemas but infringing online.
To maintain balance during the ongoing proceedings, T-Series has been directed to deposit Rs 50 lakh with the Registrar General within four weeks.
The controversy surrounding the song surfaced after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with the matter now becoming one of the biggest Bollywood music rights disputes in recent months.