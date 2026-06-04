Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chairperson And Filmmaker, Passes Away At 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, veteran filmmaker and former CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) chairperson, breathed his last today (June 4) after a prolonged illness. He reportedly passed away at 9:30 am at his Mumbai residence at age 76. Best known for producing films such as Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Rangeela Raja and Julie 2, among others, Nihalani was one of the prominent figures in the Indian film industry.