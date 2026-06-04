Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chairperson And Filmmaker, Passes Away At 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, ex-censor board chief and filmmaker, died at 76.
Nihalani backed some of the blockbusters, including Aankhen, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam and Paap Ki Duniya, among others.
His last rites will be performed at 3 pm today.
Pahlaj Nihalani, veteran filmmaker and former CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) chairperson, breathed his last today (June 4) after a prolonged illness. He reportedly passed away at 9:30 am at his Mumbai residence at age 76. Best known for producing films such as Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Rangeela Raja and Julie 2, among others, Nihalani was one of the prominent figures in the Indian film industry.
Pahlaj Nihalani dies
Nihalani was reportedly suffering from liver-related health issues and had been unwell for some time. His last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai at 3 pm today.
The producer is survived by his wife, Nita, and his three sons: Vishal, Deepesh and Chirag.
Pahlaj Nihalani's career
Nihalani's journey as a film producer began in the early 1980s. Haathkadi, which was released in 1982, was his first production. It was followed by Aandhi-Toofan (1985).
Ilzaam (1986), Govinda's acting debut was one of his major works as a producer. A year later, he backed Aag Hi Aag, starring Chunky Pandey.
Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, and Shola Aur Shabnam were some of his notable films.
Aankhen was one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, making him one of the successful producers of the Hindi film industry.
Nihalani tried his hands into direction for a brief period. In 2012, he directed and produced Avatar, but the project got stalled. He also had a cameo appearance in the 2008 film Halla Bol.
He was the one who introduced stringent certification guidelines in films. He also received criticism for allowing cuts in films and trailers,
In August 2017, Nihalani was removed as CBFC chairman, and Prasoon Joshi replaced him.