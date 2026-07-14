Anupam Kher Reacts As Old Feud With Naseeruddin Shah Resurfaces, Reveals Where They Stand

Anupam Kher said his feud with Naseeruddin Shah has long been resolved.
Actor claimed old videos resurfaced after his Ram Mandir remarks drew criticism.
The public war of words originally began in 2020 over political differences.
Anupam Kher has finally addressed the resurgence of his years-old public feud with Naseeruddin Shah after videos of their exchange went viral once again on social media. While the old clips reignited debate online, the veteran actor insisted that the controversy belongs in the past, revealing that he and Shah have since moved on and now share a cordial relationship.
Anupam Kher says old feud videos were revived to target him
Reacting through a video posted on Instagram, Anupam claimed the six-year-old clips resurfaced only after his recent comments on the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case attracted criticism.
He alleged that an organised attempt had been made to troll him because his remarks did not suit a particular narrative. According to Anupam, when critics found nothing new to attack him over, they revived his old exchange with Naseeruddin Shah in an effort to damage his reputation.
Actor reveals where he stands with Naseeruddin Shah today
Anupam clarified that despite their ideological differences, he and Naseeruddin Shah have long buried the hatchet. He said they have met since the controversy, hugged each other and continue to respect one another. The actor also pointed out that he had already responded to Shah's remarks when they were first made and did not see any reason to revisit the issue now.
The renewed attention comes days after Anupam's comments on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya sparked political debate. While visiting the temple, he maintained that those responsible should be identified and punished but argued that the incident should not diminish the sanctity of the temple.
How the Anupam Kher-Naseeruddin Shah feud began
The disagreement dates back to 2020, when Naseeruddin Shah, in an interview with The Wire, described Anupam Kher as a "clown" and criticised his political views. Anupam later responded through a video, accusing Shah's judgement of being clouded and defending his own position.
In 2025, Anupam revealed that Naseeruddin Shah had apologised to him in person, bringing an end to one of Bollywood's most discussed public disagreements.