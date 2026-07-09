Set in present-day Punjab, Rehmat unfurls across three interconnected stories: a young woman who secretly nurses a wounded stranger while concealing him from police; a family living in the long shadow of a disappearance, with children adrift without a father and an aging grandfather pulled back into the role of household head; and an elderly man who arrives in a village claiming to be God. Shah plays the latter figure, Rashid Ali – a man whose family departed Punjab just before Partition redrew the region along religious lines in 1947, and who returns, after a lifetime spent in England, to the place of his birth.