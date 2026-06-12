Main Vaapas Aayunga X Review: Netizens Hail Imtiaz Ali's Film Of Love And Longing

Co-written by Ali and Nayanika Mahtani, the film follows Chandigarh-based 95-year old Ishar Singh Grewal (played by Shah) who wants to go to his ancestral home in Sargodha (in present-day Pakistan) despite failing health and dementia. The place, where he left behind his youth, his love Afsana (played by Sharvari), holds an emotional significance in his life. Nirvair (played by Dosanjh), who has flown in from the UK to be with his grandfather in his final days, hears his story.