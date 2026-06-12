Main Vaapas Aayunga X Review: Netizens Hail Imtiaz Ali's Film Of Love And Longing

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aayunga hit the screens on June 12.
Set in Punjab, both during the 1947 Partition and in the present day, the film is a poignant tale of love and longing.
It has received positive reactions on X, with netizens hailing the performances and Ali for his brilliance as a director.
Main Vaapas Aayunga X review: Imtiaz Ali is back with his latest release, which not only revisits the trauma of Partition but also explores the pain and scars that lingered long after. Main Vaapas Aayunga is a poignant partition romance elevated by Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari's brilliant performances. Though Diljit Dosanjh leads the film, his performance didn't stand out much.
Co-written by Ali and Nayanika Mahtani, the film follows Chandigarh-based 95-year old Ishar Singh Grewal (played by Shah) who wants to go to his ancestral home in Sargodha (in present-day Pakistan) despite failing health and dementia. The place, where he left behind his youth, his love Afsana (played by Sharvari), holds an emotional significance in his life. Nirvair (played by Dosanjh), who has flown in from the UK to be with his grandfather in his final days, hears his story.
The film has been praised for the script which is soul-stirring and Imtiaz has been lauded for how brilliantly he showed an intimate yet grand cinematic world.
Sylvester Fonseca’s cinematography, AR Rahman’s musical score, and the songs are equally praised by the netizens.
Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Main Vaapas Aayunga here.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Main Vaapas Aayunga reads: "Many Partition dramas focus on the moment people leave. Main Vaapas Aaunga is far more interested in what comes afterwards. What happens once families settle elsewhere? What happens when a person spends decades building a life in a new country while still feeling emotionally connected to another place? And can a place remain home even after it no longer belongs to you?"