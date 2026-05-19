Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer Out: Vedang Raina Impresses In Imtiaz Ali’s Emotional Drama

Led by Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film promises romance, longing and memories that refuse to fade.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer
Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer: Vedang Raina Impresses In Imtiaz Ali Film Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer explores love, heartbreak and Partition-era emotional scars.

  • Vedang Raina and Sharvari add youthful romance alongside seasoned performances.

  • Imtiaz Ali reunites with AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil for musical storytelling.

Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer has finally dropped and it feels like director Imtiaz Ali is returning to familiar emotional territory. Rich with longing, poetry and aching romance, the trailer hints at a layered story where love survives across generations and memories continue to shape lives long after separation. With a powerful ensemble cast and evocative visuals, the film appears to balance intimacy with historical depth.

The trailer unfolds against the backdrop of Partition, using personal relationships to explore larger questions of identity, belonging and emotional inheritance. From handwritten letters and train journeys to stolen glances and silent grief, the footage creates an atmosphere steeped in nostalgia and unresolved emotion.

Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer highlights Vedang Raina and Sharvari’s chemistry

At the centre of the film stands a dual emotional narrative. Naseeruddin Shah plays a man burdened by a love story that never found closure, carrying old wounds through passing decades. Diljit Dosanjh appears tied to that lingering past, navigating emotions shaped by memory and loss

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Yet it is Vedang Raina and Sharvari who bring youthful energy to the trailer. Their romance feels tender and alive, offering a striking contrast to the older storyline. Vedang, in particular, leaves a strong impression with his screen presence and emotional intensity.

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Imtiaz Ali Reunites with AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil

The film also marks a notable reunion between Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil, a creative trio celebrated for delivering memorable music and emotionally resonant storytelling over the years.

Alongside the lead cast, Main Vaapas Aaunga promises a sweeping cinematic experience powered by soulful music and visually striking storytelling.

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The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 12, 2026.

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