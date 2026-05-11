Chand Mera Dil Trailer Promises A Messy Romance Full Of Heartbreak

Summary of this article
Chand Mera Dil trailer explores emotionally messy modern relationships and heartbreak.
Ananya Panday and Lakshya received praise for their intense on-screen chemistry.
The Dharma Productions romance releases theatrically later this month.
The trailer of Chand Mera Dil has finally arrived, offering a glimpse into a romance that looks passionate, chaotic and emotionally exhausting in equal measure. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead, the film appears to explore modern relationships through heartbreak, vulnerability and emotional confusion rather than fairy-tale romance.
The promo introduces Aarav and Chandni, two young people pulled towards each other despite the emotional turbulence surrounding their relationship. From tender moments to explosive confrontations, the trailer leans heavily into emotional intensity.
Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chemistry Drives Chand Mera Dil Trailer
One of the biggest talking points after the trailer release has been the chemistry between Ananya and Lakshya. Social media users have already begun praising the fresh pairing, especially for bringing emotional realism to the screen.
Several scenes hint that the film will move beyond a conventional college romance and focus on insecurities, emotional dependency and the painful complexities of love. The performances also appear more restrained and grounded compared to traditional glossy romantic dramas.
Watch The Trailer Here:
Dharma Productions Brings Back Emotional Romance With a Modern Twist
Backed by Dharma Productions, the film carries the emotional scale often associated with Karan Johar’s romantic dramas, but with a more intimate and messy emotional tone.
Directed by Vivek Soni, the trailer combines polished visuals with emotionally charged dialogues and a soundtrack designed to heighten the drama. The recently released songs and teaser had already generated buzz among younger audiences before the full trailer launch.
The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 22, 2026, and is expected to stream later on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.