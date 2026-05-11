Chand Mera Dil Trailer Promises A Messy Romance Full Of Heartbreak

The trailer of Chand Mera Dil offers an emotionally intense romance led by Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Chand Mera Dil Trailer
Chand Mera Dil Trailer: Ananya Panday and Lakshya Impress Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chand Mera Dil trailer explores emotionally messy modern relationships and heartbreak.

  • Ananya Panday and Lakshya received praise for their intense on-screen chemistry.

  • The Dharma Productions romance releases theatrically later this month.

The trailer of Chand Mera Dil has finally arrived, offering a glimpse into a romance that looks passionate, chaotic and emotionally exhausting in equal measure. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead, the film appears to explore modern relationships through heartbreak, vulnerability and emotional confusion rather than fairy-tale romance.

The promo introduces Aarav and Chandni, two young people pulled towards each other despite the emotional turbulence surrounding their relationship. From tender moments to explosive confrontations, the trailer leans heavily into emotional intensity.

Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chemistry Drives Chand Mera Dil Trailer

One of the biggest talking points after the trailer release has been the chemistry between Ananya and Lakshya. Social media users have already begun praising the fresh pairing, especially for bringing emotional realism to the screen.

Several scenes hint that the film will move beyond a conventional college romance and focus on insecurities, emotional dependency and the painful complexities of love. The performances also appear more restrained and grounded compared to traditional glossy romantic dramas.

Chand Mera Dil Teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s Intense Romance - YouTube
Chand Mera Dil Teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s Romance Promises Heartbreak Twist

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch The Trailer Here:

Dharma Productions Brings Back Emotional Romance With a Modern Twist

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film carries the emotional scale often associated with Karan Johar’s romantic dramas, but with a more intimate and messy emotional tone.

Related Content
India Vs France: Why Lakshya Sen Not Playing Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-Final Today? - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs France: Why Lakshya Sen Not Playing Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-Final Today?
Team India celebrating their semi-finals entry at BWF Thomas Cup 2026. - Badminton Photo via BAI
India 3-0 Chinese Taipei, Thomas Cup: Lakshya, Ayush Wins Seal Semi-Final Berth And Medal
Chand Mera Dil Teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s Intense Romance - YouTube
Chand Mera Dil Teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s Romance Promises Heartbreak Twist
Chand Mera Dil Posters: Ananya Panday-Lakshya’s Love Story Revealed - Instagram
Chand Mera Dil Posters: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Explore First Love, Second Chances Ahead of May Release
Related Content

Directed by Vivek Soni, the trailer combines polished visuals with emotionally charged dialogues and a soundtrack designed to heighten the drama. The recently released songs and teaser had already generated buzz among younger audiences before the full trailer launch.

Chand Mera Dil Posters: Ananya Panday-Lakshya’s Love Story Revealed - Instagram
Chand Mera Dil Posters: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Explore First Love, Second Chances Ahead of May Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 22, 2026, and is expected to stream later on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL's 'Discipline Problem': Code Of Conduct Breaches Test BCCI's Resolve

  2. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Dhaka

  3. The Other Pandya: An IPL Match-Winner Par Excellence

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Klaasen Tops Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Surges Ahead In Purple Cap Standings

  5. IPL 2026 Playoffs: Two Teams Eliminated - Check Latest Indian Premier League Points Table

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Pics: Vijay Takes Oath, Scripts Tamil Nadu Political History

  2. PM Modi Asks Indians To Use Less Petrol, Skip Foreign Trips And Avoid Buying Gold Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. Who Is S. Keerthana? Tamil Nadu’s Young TVK Minister From Sivakasi

  4. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  5. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak Sparks Global Concern: Should India Be Worried?

  2. Sri Lankan President Congratulates Vijay, Highlights Tamil Nadu’s Historic Ties With Sri Lanka

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Putin Says Ukraine War 'Coming to an End' as New Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play

  2. IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

  3. Trump Rejects Iran Proposal As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

  4. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Dhaka

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  6. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  7. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  8. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges