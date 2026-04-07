Chand Mera Dil Teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s Romance Promises Heartbreak Twist

Summary of this article
Chand Mera Dil teaser highlights intense campus romance with emotional, layered storytelling.
Ananya Panday and Lakshya bring fresh chemistry to a potentially tragic love story.
Film explores first love complexities, with themes of loss and second chances.
The Chand Mera Dil teaser leans into the ache of first love and the kind of heartbreak that lingers. Featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the film introduces a campus romance that feels both intimate and quietly intense. There is an immediacy to the emotions, where fleeting moments of joy are already shadowed by something heavier waiting to unfold.
At the centre are Aarav and Chandni, two young people pulled into a love that seems all-consuming. The tone is set early, with the idea that love demands a certain madness, a line that is suggested to underline the film’s emotional core. What begins as youthful tenderness slowly hints at something more fragile.
A campus love story rooted in heartbreak
The teaser moves through stolen glances, shared silences and moments of vulnerability that define early love. But it refuses to stay in that comfort zone. The recurring thought that not every first love finds its way back is implied to carry weight throughout the narrative, suggesting a turn that could be bittersweet rather than reassuring.
There is a familiarity here, reminiscent of the emotional intensity often seen in Mohit Suri’s romantic dramas. Yet, the film seems to hold back just enough, allowing its silences to speak louder than its declarations.
Fresh pairing, familiar emotions
Lakshya and Ananya Panday bring an easy, believable chemistry that grounds the story. Their dynamic does not feel forced, which helps the emotional beats land with more sincerity. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni, with writing contributions from Tushar Paranjape and others.
The music, composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, adds to the film’s emotional texture. The title track is voiced by Faheem Abdullah, giving the story a melodic undercurrent that matches its tone.
The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 22, 2026, positioning itself as a modern love story that may leave audiences with more questions than answers.