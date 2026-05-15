Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Indian Shuttler Faces Second Seed.

Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live updates for BWF Super 500 Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final between Lakshya Sen and Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Friday, 15 May, at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok. In a marquee clash, seventh seed takes on home favourite and second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who leads their head-to-head 7-4. He comes in after a dominant 21-12, 21-13 win over China’s Zhu Xuan Chen and will need to sustain his attacking intensity to break down Kunlavut’s elite defence. The Indian has not beaten the Thai star in three years, with recent defeats exposing endurance gaps in long rallies, though he enters this match in strong form despite recovering from an elbow injury. A win would take him back into the top 10, but the challenge against a consistent top seed remains steep.

LIVE UPDATES

15 May 2026, 03:47:47 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: What's Next For SatChi? India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have advanced to the Thailand Open semi-finals, where they will take on Malaysia’s third seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. The top-seeded Indians are in strong form and now face a tough test against one of the most consistent pairs on the circuit, with a place in the final at stake.

15 May 2026, 03:13:33 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Preview In what is arguably the match of the day, seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen faces a monumental challenge against home favorite and second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Kunlavut, a former World Champion and Paris 2024 silver medalist, holds a 7-4 head-to-head advantage over the Indian. Lakshya enters this clash following a commanding 21-12, 21-13 win over China's Zhu Xuan Chen. To overcome the Thai star’s exceptional defense and tactical precision, Lakshya will need to maintain the high-intensity attacking game that saw him through the earlier rounds.

15 May 2026, 02:58:32 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Streaming Info The Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.