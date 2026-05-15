Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Indian Shuttler Faces Second Seed.

Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: What's Next For SatChi?
India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have advanced to the Thailand Open semi-finals, where they will take on Malaysia’s third seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.
The top-seeded Indians are in strong form and now face a tough test against one of the most consistent pairs on the circuit, with a place in the final at stake.
Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Preview
In what is arguably the match of the day, seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen faces a monumental challenge against home favorite and second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Kunlavut, a former World Champion and Paris 2024 silver medalist, holds a 7-4 head-to-head advantage over the Indian.
Lakshya enters this clash following a commanding 21-12, 21-13 win over China's Zhu Xuan Chen. To overcome the Thai star’s exceptional defense and tactical precision, Lakshya will need to maintain the high-intensity attacking game that saw him through the earlier rounds.
Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Streaming Info
The Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.
Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello!
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