Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26: Bruno Fernandes Stars As Red Devils Seal Thrilling Win
Manchester United solidified their top-four position in the English Premier League 2025-26 with a thrilling 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday. Luke Shaw opened the scoring in the fifth minute, but Forest equalised early in the second half through a Morato header. United regained control as Matheus Cunha struck just two minutes later, before Bryan Mbeumo added a third in the 75th minute from Bruno Fernandes, who registered a record-equalling 20th assist of the season. Forest fought back as Morgan Gibbs-White scored in the 78th minute, but the Red Devils held firm for the victory.
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