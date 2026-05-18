Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26: Bruno Fernandes Stars As Red Devils Seal Thrilling Win

Manchester United's Casemiro leaves the pitch with his wife Anna Mariana after his last game for the club at the end of English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

1/11 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes plays with his kid after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





2/11 Manchester United's Diogo Dalot plays with his kid after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





3/11 Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates with his family after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





4/11 Manchester United's goalkeeper Senne Lammens, right, fails to save the goal from Nottingham Forest's Morato during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





5/11 Manchester United's Diogo Dalot kicks the ball ahead of Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





6/11 Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





7/11 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, centre, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





8/11 Nottingham Forest's Morato celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





9/11 Manchester United's Luke Shaw, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





10/11 Manchester United fans display a tifo for Casemiro ahead of his last home game for Manchester United during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





11/11 Manchester United fans display a tifo for Casemiro ahead of his last home game for Manchester United during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson





