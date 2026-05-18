Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26: Bruno Fernandes Stars As Red Devils Seal Thrilling Win

Manchester United solidified their top-four position in the English Premier League 2025-26 with a thrilling 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday. Luke Shaw opened the scoring in the fifth minute, but Forest equalised early in the second half through a Morato header. United regained control as Matheus Cunha struck just two minutes later, before Bryan Mbeumo added a third in the 75th minute from Bruno Fernandes, who registered a record-equalling 20th assist of the season. Forest fought back as Morgan Gibbs-White scored in the 78th minute, but the Red Devils held firm for the victory.

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EPL: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United's Casemiro leaves the pitch with his wife Anna Mariana after his last game for the club at the end of English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes plays with his kid after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL 2025-26: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot plays with his kid after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates with his family after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United's goalkeeper Senne Lammens, right, fails to save the goal from Nottingham Forest's Morato during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot kicks the ball ahead of Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, centre, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Morato celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Luke Shaw, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United fans display a tifo for Casemiro ahead of his last home game for Manchester United during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester United fans display a tifo for Casemiro ahead of his last home game for Manchester United during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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