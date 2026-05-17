CSK Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Wounded Super Kings Take On Mercurial Sunrisers In A High-Stakes Clash At Home

CSK Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings will be up against an explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad in a do-or-die match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, May 18

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CSK Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026
CSK will be up against in match 63 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, May 18. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK will be up against SRH in match 63 of IPL 2026 in Chennai

  • If CSK lose they'll be knocked out of IPL 2026

  • SRH have to win atleast one of their remaining two matches

With the playoffs qualification at stake, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to rise above their batting inconsistencies against an equally desperate five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Placed third in the points table with 14 points in 12 matches, SRH (NRR 0.331) need to win both their remaining two group stage games to avoid late hiccups in the journey towards the knockouts.

Even if they lose one of these two matches, SRH could still finish in the final four but the 2016 winners will need both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals falter in at least one of their remaining two games.

However, SRH’s wobbly run does present the Pat Cummins-led side to put together a unified show especially at the business end of the tournament where they seem to have stuttered, losing two of their last three fixtures.

In their last outing against Gujarat Titans, SRH looked in control having restricted them to 168 for five on a tricky wicket but fell apart for a mere 86 against high quality pace bowling.

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Before that, SRH had extended Punjab Kings’ losing streak with a 33-run victory in a high-scoring game but it came after Kolkata Knight Riders had hammered them by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, the road ahead for CSK is not easy either even as they stand with a chance to finish with 16 points, but for that they will have to win their remaining two matches.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side had slipped to the sixth spot following their loss to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing, and they currently have 12 points from as many matches.

Even on Net Run Rate, CSK are behind in the race with a tally of 0.027 compared to RR (0.082) — who have three matches left — and PBKS (13 points, NRR 0.355) are also in the fray.

But CSK can still fancy their chances given the gumption their players and the support staff have shown while facing innumerable obstacles, including injuries to multiple key players.

The current bunch looks far different from the resources CSK had entered the IPL with, yet they continue to fight hard with a couple of new signings in the form of Macneil Noronha and Kuldip Yadav.

Kartik Sharma's emergence as a dependable middle-order batter along with Urvil Patel's explosiveness has added to the firepower that CSK have at the top in Sanju Samson.

But bowling will remain a concern, especially after the last game in which a century opening stand from LSG batters had defied the hosts.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru13940181.065
2Gujarat Titans13850160.4
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings13661130.227
5Rajasthan Royals11650120.082
6Chennai Super Kings12660120.027
7Kolkata Knight Riders1256111-0.038
8Delhi Capitals1257010-0.993
9Mumbai Indians124808-0.504
10Lucknow Super Giants124808-0.701

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni (wk), Kartik Sharma (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Aman Khan, Shivam Dube, Dian Forrester, Zak Foulkes, Anshul Kamboj, Macneil Noronha, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Kuldip Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Salil Arora, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Ravichandran Smaran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, RS Ambrish, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Shivang Kumar, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee, Praful Hinge, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari.

Match starts at 7:30pm IST.

Q

When and where will the match between CSK and SRH be played?

A

The match between CSK and SRH will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 17.

Q

Where can we watch the match between CSK and SRH?

A

The match between CSK and SRH will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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