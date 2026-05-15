LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Kartik Sharma Finally Delivers On Promise With Stunning Knock Of 71 Off 42 Balls

Kartik Sharma, who was purchased for a staggering INR 14.20 crore by CSK finally delivers with a 71-run knock off 42 balls against LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Kartik Sharma Innings
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma celebrates his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 15, 2026. AP Photo/Arun Shamra
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kartik Sharma shines for CSK with a scintillating 71-run knock off 42 balls

  • He was brought for a whopping INR 14.20 crore by CSK in the auction

  • CSK posted a decent 188-run target to LSG in Lucknow

Kartik Sharma, who earlier showed glimpses of his talent finally came into his own in for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and slammed a blistering 71 off just 42 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial match at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, May 15.

The 19-year-old Rajasthan batter smashed six fours and five sixes during the course of his innings. He came into bat when CSK were struggling at 36/2 in 5.3 overs and later forged a crucial 70-run stand with Dewald Brevis for the 4th wicket to take his team from 52/3 to 122/3.

He was bought by CSK for a whopping INR 14.20 crore in the auction but was unable to justify his price tag until now, as it could be a match-defining knock on a tricky wicket at such a crucial juncture of the tournament.

Kartik, along with Brevis, provided the much-needed impetus to CSK's innings in the middle overs, and once he got out in the 16th over, Shivam Dube took it from there to smash an unbeaten 32 runs off just 16 balls to take CSK to a solid score of 187/5 on a double-paced track.

Check out the live score of LSG vs CSK here.

Related Content
CSK could overthrow LSG to climb to the 3rd spot if they beat LSG by 37 runs or more in Lucknow on May 15. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification: How Chennai Super Kings Can Overtake Sunrisers Hyderabad
Spencer Johnson bowling in the nets for Chennai Super Kings. - X/Chennai Super Kings
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is Spencer Johnson Playing Today In Lucknow?
Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15) - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
LSG Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings To Bat First; Check Playing XIs
CSK and LSG will lock horns in match 59 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday May 15. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
LSG Vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Super Kings Fight For Playoffs As Lucknow Play For Pride
Related Content

Akash Singh Rattles CSK's Top-Order

LSG are already eliminated from the tournament, which allowed them to try young players for the next season, and their experiment worked today as the new inductee, Akash Singh, impressed by picking three key wickets of CSK.

He first sent CSK skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, off a short delivery, followed by it getting Sanju Samson trapped at the deep square leg boundary.

Urvil Patel, who smacked a 13-ball fifty against LSG in their last match, turned out to be the third wicket of the night for Akash Singh. He finished the innings with an impressive figure of 4-26-3 in his first match of the tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories