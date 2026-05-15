LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Kartik Sharma Finally Delivers On Promise With Stunning Knock Of 71 Off 42 Balls

Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma celebrates his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 15, 2026. AP Photo/Arun Shamra

Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma celebrates his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 15, 2026. AP Photo/Arun Shamra