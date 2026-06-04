How China Is Allegedly Using LinkedIn & Others To Recruit Government Insiders—Explained

Five Eyes warns of Chinese recruitment efforts targeting officials online
Fake job offers allegedly seek access to sensitive government information
Intelligence agencies cite LinkedIn and freelance platforms as key channels
The intelligence agencies of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have issued an unusually rare joint public warning, alerting government and military personnel that China's military intelligence services are using LinkedIn and other professional networking platforms to recruit unwitting insiders into handing over state secrets.
The alert, drafted by the FBI, MI5 and their counterparts across the Five Eyes partnership, marks the first time the alliance has combined to issue a public warning specifically about the threat posed through online job platforms. Chinese operatives are posing as employees of private consultancies, think tanks and human resources firms, placing fake job advertisements designed to attract security clearance holders, military officers, academics and others with access to sensitive or classified information.
The operation follows a structured pattern. Fake profiles post analyst job adverts on platforms including LinkedIn, Indeed and Upwork. Applicants' CVs are sifted to identify candidates with useful access — government contacts, military activities or knowledge of China's international relations.
Virtual interviews are then conducted to assess that access, after which candidates are asked to produce trial reports on topics of strategic interest to Beijing. Recruits are paid up to $1,000 per report through online payment platforms, often led to believe their work is destined for a legitimate think tank or research body. The payments and reports are then relayed to Chinese security services.
Those caught in the net face mounting pressure to share "non-public" information, with financial incentives used to deepen the relationship. Some have faced criminal prosecution, job losses and security clearance revocation, according to the joint statement.
An Expanding Threat
MI5 has been warning about China's use of LinkedIn since at least 2021. In November, Security Minister Dan Jarvis said MI5 had identified two LinkedIn profiles — named as Amanda Qiu and Shirly Shen — being operated on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security, BBC highlighted.
President Donald Trump visited China last month alongside US technology executives, and senior administration officials including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have since spoken of improving relations with Beijing. In the UK, authorities recently approved plans for a new Chinese "mega-embassy" in London even as high-profile spying prosecutions continue — though a case against two British nationals accused of spying on parliament collapsed in September when prosecutors said government evidence pertaining to China as a national security threat could not be obtained.
The Chinese embassy in the UK dismissed the Five Eyes warning as "purely false" and "malicious slander," adding that the alliance itself was "the world's largest intelligence organisation" and the real threat to peace.