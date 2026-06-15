UK To Ban Under-16s From Social Media; Tighten Rules On Gaming & Livestreaming

Platforms likely to be affected include TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook and X, as per CNBC. The government aims to pass legislation before Christmas, with the ban expected to come into force in spring 2027. Beyond the core age restriction, the proposals include blocking livestreaming and communication with strangers for users under 16, while similar protections would be enabled by default for 16 and 17-year-olds. The government is also considering overnight curfews and limits on infinite scrolling for minors.