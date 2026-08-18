Luigi Mangione’s Murder Trial Postponed: What Happens Next?

Luigi Mangione's New York state murder trial has been postponed following his federal guilty plea.
Mangione's lawyers want the state charges dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.
Federal prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence, while the state murder charge carries 25 years to life.
Luigi Mangione’s New York state murder trial over the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been postponed after he pleaded guilty last week to federal stalking charges linked to the shooting.
According to Reuters, Carro issued a brief written order on Monday giving prosecutors until October 9 to respond to the defence motion. The judge scheduled Mangione’s next state court appearance for December 10, meaning the trial will not go ahead next month.
Mangione admitted in federal court on Friday that he shot 50-year-old Thompson in Manhattan. The killing was condemned by public officials and became emblematic of Americans’ frustration with health insurance industry practices.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the state charges. His lawyers cited his federal guilty plea in urging Carro to dismiss those charges.
A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office brought the state charges, referred Reuters to a Friday statement saying prosecutors were prepared to litigate the defence motions. Mangione’s lawyers declined to comment.
Federal Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence
Mangione entered his federal guilty plea without reaching an agreement with prosecutors. His acceptance of responsibility therefore does not guarantee leniency at sentencing.
Reuters reported that federal prosecutors said on Friday they intend to seek a life sentence, the maximum allowable. Mangione is due to be sentenced in federal court on December 18.
In the state case, he faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder. If Carro dismisses the state charges, Mangione would no longer face the possibility of serving consecutive prison sentences in the two cases.
Double Jeopardy Claim Faces Legal Hurdle
Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University in New York, said it was unlikely that Carro would dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds.
New York state’s double jeopardy law contains exceptions for crimes that have different elements or are aimed at preventing “very different kinds of harm or evil.”
“The elements in stalking and the elements of murder are very, very distinguishable,” Gershman said.