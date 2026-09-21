Lindsay Clancy’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out After Mistrial: What Patrick Clancy Said

Patrick Clancy has spoken publicly after the mistrial, saying he has forgiven Lindsay and wants the conversation to focus on perinatal mental health.
Lindsay Clancy’s trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict over whether she was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children.
Prosecutors have yet to announce whether they will seek a retrial, with a hearing scheduled for September 29.
Patrick Clancy, the former husband of Lindsay Clancy, has spoken publicly for the first time since her murder trial ended in a mistrial, describing his grief after the deaths of their three children and addressing conspiracy theories that have circulated online about the case. In an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes, Clancy said he had forgiven Lindsay and urged attention towards perinatal mental health rather than speculation and blame.
The interview, which aired on Sunday, September 20, came weeks after a Massachusetts jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in Lindsay Clancy’s case. Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will seek a retrial. A hearing is scheduled for September 29.
What Did Patrick Clancy Say In His First Interview?
Clancy spoke about the loss of his children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — who died in January 2023. He said he continues to live with the consequences of what happened and rejected online claims suggesting that he was responsible for the children's deaths or had failed to support his former wife.
He also spoke about forgiving Lindsay, who has acknowledged killing the children but argued that she was not criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis. Her defence maintained that her mental illness had severely affected her ability to understand her actions.
Clancy said he wanted the discussion surrounding the case to focus on perinatal mental health and the difficulties families can face when a parent experiences severe mental illness.
What Happened In Lindsay Clancy’s Trial?
Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing the couple's three children before attempting to take her own life. She survived the attempt but suffered serious injuries and remains in medical custody.
Her trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after jurors failed to reach the required unanimous verdict. Reporting from the trial said 11 of the 12 jurors were prepared to find Clancy not criminally responsible because of her mental condition, while one juror disagreed.
The case could therefore return to court. Prosecutors are expected to decide later this month whether to retry Clancy, while her defence has pursued its own legal arguments concerning her treatment before the killings.
Clancy's 60 Minutes appearance also included his new wife, Dr Rachel Danis. The couple discussed rebuilding their lives after the tragedy, with Danis supporting Clancy as he continues to grieve.