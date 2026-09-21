Alien-Human Hybrids And CIA: What We Know About The DNA Surveillance Claims

Jason Reza Jorjani made the allegations on the American Alchemy podcast, citing retired Army veteran Lyn Buchanan.
The claims centre on 23andMe and Ancestry.com, with an alleged CIA effort to identify supposed alien-human hybrids.
No evidence has established the claims, while the Pentagon has long said there is no proof aliens exist.
The CIA, the US’ foreign intelligence agency, has been accused of secretly accessing DNA data belonging to millions of consumers as part of an alleged search for people with extraterrestrial ancestry.
The claim centres on consumer genetic-testing companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com and an alleged effort to identify people linked to a supposed alien race known as the “Nordics”.
The allegations were made as the Trump administration released several batches of previously classified UFO-related reports. The Pentagon has long maintained that there is no evidence proving the existence of extraterrestrial life.
Jason Reza Jorjani, a philosophy PhD and science fiction writer, raised the claims during an episode of the American Alchemy podcast. He said his source was retired US Army veteran Lyn Buchanan, who has publicly said he was trained as a “remote viewer” as part of a secret US intelligence programme, reported The Daily Mail.
Jorjani's Allegations
Jorjani alleged that the programme was aimed at genetic-testing services, including 23andMe and Ancestry.com.
He described the “Nordics” as alleged extraterrestrials who resemble tall Scandinavians, with blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin.
According to Jorjani, Buchanan told him about an encounter with a group of people he described as Nordics at a diner. They allegedly told Buchanan that they knew about a CIA effort to identify alien-human hybrids and wanted his help.
“They live in like small towns in the (Colorado) Rockies and they pass because they look like tall Scandinavian people,” Jorjani said.
Jorjani did not provide a date or location for the alleged encounter. He claimed the group told Buchanan they had come to Earth to escape a “tyrannical” government and had intermarried with humans over generations.
Jorjani further alleged that the CIA had a programme to access DNA databases operated by companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com and screen users for a genetic variation allegedly associated with the Nordics.
Buchanan And Kit Green
Jorjani identified Buchanan as his source. Buchanan has publicly said he was trained in remote viewing under a US intelligence programme. He has also spoken in podcast interviews about officials allegedly examining people whose DNA did not fit conventional ancestry patterns.
Christopher “Kit” Green, a former CIA scientist, worked at the agency for 20 years and has publicly acknowledged his involvement with the remote-viewing programme before leaving the CIA in 1985.
However, Jorjani did not explain how Green could have been involved in accessing DNA databases belonging to companies that were founded decades after he left the intelligence community.
The Daily Mail reported that it contacted Green, 23andMe and Ancestry for comments on the DNA-surveillance allegations.
In a separate 2023 interview with the Through A Glass Darkly podcast, Buchanan appeared to support part of the claims. He said he would not take a DNA test from 23andMe because of what he allegedly knew about the data.
Claims About Alien-Human Hybrids
Jorjani also claimed that people allegedly carrying alien DNA may not know about their supposed origins.
He said the alleged Nordic descendants had told Buchanan that their children and grandchildren were unaware of their ancestry and had been given conventional explanations about their family backgrounds.
Claims about alleged alien-human hybrids have also been made by UFO whistleblowers and some US politicians.
Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison has claimed that former President Donald Trump was briefed about the alleged existence of four alien species, including claims about Nordics producing alien-human hybrids.
Burlison and former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch have discussed claims about alleged alien-human “crossbreeds”. Burlison said Grusch had briefed Trump about alleged hybrids living among humans, while also acknowledging that Grusch could not explain how such hybrids could be identified.
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has separately claimed that the US government has operated secret programmes involving alleged human-extraterrestrial breeding. He claimed there were several secret facilities involved in such activities. None of these claims has been established as fact.
Ancestry.com says it has more than 30 million people in its consumer DNA network. Meanwhile, 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March last year amid financial difficulties, following a major data breach in 2023 and declining demand. The company was acquired by TTAM Research Institute, a nonprofit public benefit corporation, in July. More than 15 million people have reportedly used its DNA-testing service.
The CIA has not been shown to have accessed consumer DNA databases for the purposes alleged by Jorjani and Buchanan.