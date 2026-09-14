US Pilot Survived 50 Hours Behind Enemy Lines In Iran; Here's How He Was Rescued

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

A US Air Force weapons systems officer survived nearly 50 hours behind enemy lines in Iran before a complex rescue involving more than 90 troops, aircraft and CIA support

image Prefer on Google
US
Representational Photo Photo: X@CENTCOM
Summary of this article

  • A US Air Force weapons systems officer known as “Bravo” survived nearly 50 hours in Iran after his F-15E was shot down.

  • More than 90 US troops, aircraft and CIA support were involved in the effort to locate and rescue him.

  • Iranian ground forces reportedly came within a few hundred metres of Bravo while he remained hidden and injured.

A US Air Force officer survived for nearly 50 hours behind enemy lines in Iran after his F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down during a strike mission, suffering serious injuries after his parachute failed to deploy properly.

The airman, known by the call sign Dude 44 Bravo, was eventually rescued in a complex operation involving more than 90 US troops, multiple aircraft and CIA support. He has now spoken publicly about his ordeal for the first time in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

Bravo was the weapons systems officer/backseater, while Alpha was the pilot. The F-15E was a two-seat aircraft.

What Happened To The US Air Force Officer In Iran?

A newly declassified video shows a US pilot on a rescue mission in Iran. The footage has brought fresh attention to an operation that involved 90 elite officers and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Trump Raises Prospect Of US Staying In Iran, Points To Venezuela Oil Deal - AP
Trump Raises Prospect Of US Staying In Iran, Points To Venezuela Oil Deal

By Outlook News Desk

null - X
Strait Of Hormuz Proposal: Iran-Gulf Meeting Postponed As Diplomacy Stumbles

By Outlook News Desk

The airman, known by the mission call sign “Bravo” for security reasons, served as the weapons-systems officer on the fighter jet, which had two crew members. The aircraft was operating under the mission call sign “Dude 44” when it was reportedly brought down by an “Iranian shoulder-fired missile” on April 2 during an operation near Isfahan.

Related Content
Air India Flight - PTI
Representational Photo - Air India
US Treasury sanctions 27 Iranian airlines as Washington expands restrictions beyond Mahan Air. - X
Trump Secretly Left Air Force One, Journalists Say They Were Misled - | Photo: AP

CBS News reported that the strike was aimed at industrial sites associated with Iran’s drone and missile programme. After the aircraft was hit, Bravo and the pilot, who was identified by the call sign “Alpha”, ejected from the jet but were separated while descending.

“At one point when I looked up and saw no parachute, that was the most terrifying thing I've ever seen,” Bravo recalled.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit - X@Iran_in_India
BRICS Breaks Ice As Iran Agrees To ‘Put Past Behind’ With UAE

By Outlook News Desk

How Did The US Rescue The Pilot From Iran?

Bravo's rescue was substantially more complicated than Alpha's, because he remained hidden in hostile territory for two days.

The operation involved more than 90 US troops and extensive air support as American forces searched for Bravo's location. The CIA also supported the operation, including efforts to confuse Iranian forces about the airman's whereabouts.

When US pararescue personnel finally reached him, Bravo described seeing them as “one of the greatest moments” of his life.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said he was briefed about the incident after the aircraft went down and instructed officials to begin efforts to find the crew. He told CBS News that the US would search for them regardless of whether they had survived.

The rescue effort turned into a race against time as Iranian forces were simultaneously searching for the American airmen. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Iranian ground troops came to within a few hundred metres of Bravo’s position.

“There was clear intent out of the Iranian ground force to come find those two guys,” Caine said.

Bravo eventually established contact with US forces and was able to convey that, despite being injured, he was still moving. According to CBS News, the CIA then drew on intelligence resources and a deception operation to assist in determining his location.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories