Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Police Negligence, Directs Action Against Erring Officers

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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UP CM Adityanath warned that police negligence will not be tolerated and ordered action against officials responsible for lapses at police station, outpost levels

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath File Photo | PTI
Summary of this article

  • Yogi Adityanath warned police negligence would not be tolerated during Monday’s public hearing.

  • Senior officers were directed to act against personnel responsible for police lapses.

  • He ordered speedy grievance disposal and action against illegal land occupants.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday warned that negligence by police personnel will not be tolerated and directed senior officers to act against those responsible for lapses. He was hearing grievances at a 'Janta Darshan' at his official residence in Lucknow, with people from various districts present, a per PTI.

According to a statement issued by the state government, some aggrieved people brought police-related complaints before Adityanath during the public hearing, prompting him to take a strict view of the matter. He also used the hearing to issue wider instructions on grievance disposal, welfare delivery and action in land-related disputes.

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Police Lapses Warning

Adityanath named the senior ranks directly. "Police Commissioners, ADGs, IGs, DIGs and SSP-level officers should pay attention. Complaints of negligence at the police station, outpost or beat level in any matter will not be tolerated. Ensure that action as per rules is taken against those responsible in every case," he said during the public hearing.

The warning covered Police Commissioners, ADGs, IGs, DIGs and SSP-level officers. It specifically referred to complaints of negligence at the police station, outpost or beat level. The state government said aggrieved people had brought police-related complaints before the chief minister, and Adityanath took a strict view of the matter.

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Grievance Disposal Orders

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure speedy disposal of matters related to revenue and law and order. He said the government is committed to resolving the genuine problems of every aggrieved person and asked officials to handle public grievances with sensitivity and promptness.

Adityanath told officials to ensure that every eligible person gets the benefits of public welfare schemes. He also asked them to make proper treatment arrangements for those in need. He added that strict action should be taken against land mafia and influential persons illegally occupying land.

While forwarding applications to the concerned officers, he directed prompt and satisfactory disposal. He also assured those present that the genuine problems of every aggrieved person would be resolved.

Adityanath also interacted with children who had accompanied their parents to the hearing. He asked about their well-being, studies and interests. He advised them to study with full dedication. He also encouraged them to take part in sports, music and art.

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