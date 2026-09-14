17 NCPI MPs To Join BJP, 3 MPs To Back NDA From Outside: Rebel TMC MP Basunia

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

Rebel TMC MP Jagadish Basunia claimed 17 NCPI MPs will join BJP around Durga Puja, while three minority MPs will support NDA

image Prefer on Google
LS Speaker Om Birla meets rebel TMC MPs
In this image received on June 14, 2026, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla receives a letter from TMC MPs including Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy and others for separate seating arrangement in the House, in New Delhi. File Photo | Photo: Handout via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Jagadish Basunia claimed 17 NCPI MPs will join the BJP around Durga Puja.

  • Three minority MPs are expected to support the NDA from outside, Basunia said.

  • Basunia, a rebel TMC MP, made the claim about the proposed political shift.

17 of the 20 Nationalist Citizens Party of India MPs are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party before or after Durga Puja in October, rebel Trinamool Congress leader and Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said on Monday. He said the move would not trigger disqualification because more than two-thirds of the 20-member group would shift together.

“We are 17 MPs going to the BJP together. Since more than two-thirds of the 20 members will be moving, the anti-defection law will not apply to us,” Basunia said, as per PTI.

Basunia also said three MPs from the minority community would not formally join the BJP but would support the National Democratic Alliance from outside. Under the anti-defection law, the two-thirds mark in the 20-member NCPI group is 14 MPs.

Ritabrata Banerjee and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - null
ECI Hears Mamata, Ritabrata Factions Over TMC Symbol Ahead of Bypolls

By Outlook News Desk

Minority MPs Outside

Basunia named the three MPs as Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman and Yusuf Pathan. He said they would stay out of the BJP because of political and administrative dynamics in their constituencies.

He added that they would still back the NDA. “They will support the NDA, and may be given important responsibilities or portfolios,” Basunia said.

Related Content
Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya rejected any blanket restriction on Bengali food habits. - X@SamikBJP
Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari - @ArjunsinghWB
TMC Moves Supreme Court Over Delay In Disqualification Of 20 Rebel MPs, Hearing Tomorrow - null
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Suspended From Lok Sabha For Using "Unsavoury" Language Against Rebel MPs - |File Photo: PTI
Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya rejected any blanket restriction on Bengali food habits. - X@SamikBJP
‘Will Bengalis Not Eat Fish, Meat?’: Bengal BJP Chief Rejects Bageshwar Baba’s Durga Puja Appeal

By Outlook News Desk

Protests In Sitai

The claim came amid unrest in Sitai. Basunia and his wife, TMC MLA Sangeeta Roy, faced protests after returning to their ancestral home in Sitai in Cooch Behar.

Locals and BJP workers staged demonstrations against the couple over Basunia’s political shift. A TMC office near his residence was also allegedly set on fire during the unrest.

Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo - Credits- Imago / Nur Photo
Bengal Passes Inter-University Transfer Bill: Why Has It Sparked A Row?

By Outlook News Desk

NCPI Breakaway Background

The latest claim follows a split announced nearly three months ago. On June 14, 20 dissident TMC MPs announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India and extended support to the ruling NDA.

That number matters under the anti-defection law. The law requires at least two-thirds of a legislature party to back a merger to avoid disqualification, which puts the threshold for the 20-member NCPI group at 14 MPs.

Basunia has said he has severed ties with the TMC and is now aligned with the NDA. The Mamata Banerjee-led party saw a major breakaway of Parliament and assembly strength after its defeat in Bengal polls to the BJP and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar led the faction of rebel Lok Sabha members that formed the NCPI.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories