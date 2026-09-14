Man Accused Of Decapitating Wife Dies After Jumping From Police Vehicle In Assam

Man accused of decapitating wife died after jumping from a police vehicle.
Police said Ramanuj Goswami suffered fatal head injuries on hilly terrain.
GMCH superintendent said he was brought dead; cause still remains undetermined.
A man accused of decapitating his wife died after allegedly jumping from a police vehicle while being taken to a hospital in Guwahati on Monday, PTI reported citing official.
According to police, Ramanuj Goswami was being transported from a local police station to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital when he jumped from the vehicle.
“The man rolled down the hilly terrain and hit his head on a strong object. He was taken to the GMCH, where he died,” an official said.
GMCH Superintendent Devajit Choudhury said police brought Goswami to the hospital at 3.41 am as a traffic accident victim, PTI reported.
“He was brought dead. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” Choudhury said, adding that there were no bullet injury marks on his body.
Goswami was arrested after surrendering to police last week. Police said he confessed to killing his wife, Riya Talukdar, in a fit of rage over her alleged extramarital affair.
Talukdar’s severed head was recovered from a polythene bag kept inside a refrigerator. The couple had been married for less than a year.
Goswami was from Assam’s Dhubri district, while Talukdar was a native of Guwahati.