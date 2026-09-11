BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police Warns Of Cyber Threats, Issues Dos And Don’ts

Delhi Police has issued a cyber-security advisory for government officials and contractual IT staff ahead of the BRICS Summit in Delhi, The Indian Express reported. The guidelines were signed on Friday by Additional Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Sanjay Bhatia. They warned of cyberattacks, phishing, remote-access exploitation and online misinformation.
What Has Delhi Police Advised People To Do?
The advisory told personnel to use multi-factor authentication, keep eight-character complex passwords that are changed every 45 days and protect sensitive data with licensed tools or password-protected archives before transmission, The Indian Express reported. It also asked them to disable unused device sensors such as GPS, Bluetooth and NFC, keep offline backups, update operating systems and BIOS firmware, and avoid unauthorized software, shortened URLs and external cloud services.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu launched the upgraded website of the Delhi Traffic Police on 10th September, providing citizens with a simpler, more interactive, informative, accessible and secure way to access traffic-related information and services online, ANI reported.
Designed around the everyday needs of commuters, the revamped website is user-friendly and can be accessed on mobile phones easily. It facilitates citizens to conveniently access information and services through mobile phones, tablets and other devices.
What Should People Avoid During BRICS Summit?
The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit is also monitoring social media and web traffic around the clock for digital threats, The Indian Express reported. The summit advisory places a sharp focus on basic cyber hygiene, with police urging staff to secure devices and data before the event draws more attention online.
The website enables any citizen to not only access and become aware of the challans issued against his / her vehicle by keying in the vehicle number but also gives the option of paying the amount pertaining to the challan through a QR code.
The key focus of the upgrade is to make routine interactions with Traffic Police easier. For instance, citizens whose vehicles have been towed can access relevant vehicle information and locate the concerned towing location online, reducing the need for multiple enquiries.
The website has also been developed as a future-ready platform, allowing new services and citizen-focused initiatives of the Delhi Traffic Police to be added as they are introduced. Enhanced cyber security measures have been incorporated to provide a safe and reliable digital interface.
The website offers features to the users that enable them to find out the best route and the congestion status of roads. It also provides an interactive link where the user can understand the meaning of various road signage and road markings, making it easier for them to comply with the same.