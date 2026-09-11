SC Ask FSSAI For Clarifications On 'Nutrients Of Concern' Labels

The bench asked the FSSAI how it proposed to identify the specific sweetened beverages which fall under Phase I of the proposal; additionally, what are the threshold levels of the specific nutrient(s)-in-concern for such beverages? The bench also sought clarification on various other questions such as on font size of the proposed labelling system, presence of pictorial representations for fat, sugar and salt respectively, and placement of FoPL. It said the regulator must take into account the suggestions and revisit their conception of the FoPL as it stands presently.