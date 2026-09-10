Supreme Court Pushes For Warning Labels On High-Fat, Sugar Packaged Foods

The bench had described FOPL as a nutrition information graphic that can help consumers make informed food choices and healthier dietary decisions. It said such labelling was needed to build awareness, especially among growing children who are increasingly getting addicted to junk food. The court also pulled up FSSAI for delaying warning labels and pointed out that obesity has been recognised as a public health challenge in India. It asked the Union of India to consult experts and decide on the visual appearance of the labels, including coloured indicators, interpretive words, numbers, letters or symbols, numerical information and percentage. "If the Union does it on its own, well and good. Otherwise, we shall proceed to pass further directions," the bench said, while giving the government two weeks to place its final decision on record.