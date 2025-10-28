Society Won't Forgive Us If We Don't Take Care Of Our Doctors: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared that "society will not forgive the judiciary if it doesn't take care of doctors and stand for them," while reserving judgment on a plea seeking inclusion of health workers who died from COVID-19 at private clinics, dispensaries, and non-recognized hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance (PMGKP) scheme. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan stressed the need to ensure insurance companies settle valid claims, rejecting the assumption that private doctors were solely profit-driven during the pandemic.