CJI Reconstitutes Supreme Court’s AI Committee

The statement said, "The reconstituted AI Committee will continue to guide and oversee initiatives relating to the adoption, development and deployment of artificial intelligence tools and systems in the Supreme Court of India and the subordinate judiciary, with a view to enhancing efficiency, accessibility and transparency in the justice delivery system." Registrar (Technology) Anupam Patra of the Supreme Court will function as member (Secretary) and convener of the committee while Ashish J Shiradhonkar, member (systems) of the e-Committee of the apex court will be a special invitee.