Former Australia Cricketer Damien Martyn In Induced Coma In Brisbane Hospital

Former Australia batter Damien Martyn is in a serious medical condition and receiving treatment in a Brisbane hospital, with reports confirming the 54-year-old has been placed in an induced coma as he battles meningitis

Former Australia batter Damien Marytn meningitis battle update Brisbane hospital
Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn. | Photo: X/cricketcomau
  • Damien Martyn is reportedly in an induced coma after falling ill earlier this week

  • Tributes and messages of support have poured in, including Darren Lehmann, Adam Gilchrist and Cricket Australia

  • Two-time World Cup winner Martyn played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs for Australia, averaging over 46 in Tests

Former Australia batter Damien Martyn is in a serious medical condition and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Brisbane, Australian media reported on Wednesday. The 54-year-old, who represented Australia in 67 Test matches, reportedly fell ill over the past few days.

According to a report by Nine Newspapers, Martyn has been placed in an induced coma as he battles meningitis, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.

Cricket Community Rallies In Support

Tributes and messages of encouragement have poured in from across the Australian cricket fraternity following the news of Martyn’s illness.

“Lots of love and prayers sending (at) damienmartyn way,” former Test teammate Darren Lehmann wrote on social media. “Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family.”

Speaking to News Corp, close friend and former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said Martyn was receiving the best possible care. “He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes,” Gilchrist said.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg also issued a statement, wishing Martyn a swift recovery. “I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time,” Greenberg said.

Distinguished Test Career Marked

Martyn was widely admired for his effortless batting style, finishing his Test career with an impressive average of 46.37. Born in Darwin, he made his Test debut at just 21 years of age, replacing Dean Jones during Australia’s 1992–93 home series against the West Indies.

By the age of 23, Martyn had already been appointed Western Australia captain, underlining his standing within domestic cricket. His highest Test score of 165 came against New Zealand in 2005, one of 13 centuries he registered in the longest format.

He played his final Test match at the Adelaide Oval during the 2006-07 Ashes series, after which he transitioned into a career in broadcast commentary.

World Cup Winner For Australia

Beyond Test cricket, Martyn was a central figure in Australia’s golden era in one-day internationals, playing 208 ODIs at an average of 40.8.

He was part of Australia’s 1999 and 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning squads, memorably scoring an unbeaten 88 in the 2003 final against India, an innings played while nursing a broken finger. Martyn also featured in Australia’s victorious 2006 ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

(With AP Inputs)

