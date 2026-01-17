Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

The right-handed batter was admitted to a hospital on December 27 after being diagnosed with meningitis

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Former Australia batter Damien Marytn meningitis battle update Brisbane hospital
Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn. | Photo: X/cricketcomau
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Damien Martyn took to X to share his feelings since coming out of induced coma

  • The ex-cricketer was admitted on Dec 27

  • Martyn was released from hospital on January 8

Two-time World Cup winner with Australia, Damien Martyn has publicly spoken for the first time after coming out of induced coma for eight days. The right-handed batter was admitted to a hospital on December 27 after being diagnosed with meningitis.

Soon after the news of Martyn being into coma broke out, several cricketers took to social media to show their support to the veteran star. Names such as Michael Clarke, VVS Laxman, Adam Gilchrist, Darren Lehman amongst others prayed for the cricketer's well-being.

Gilchrist for that matter, coordinated with the cricketer's family and the media about the latter's health. Martyn was released from hospital on January 8.

“This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends and so many other people who have reached out to me!” Martyn wrote on his X post. "On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands…when meningitis took over my brain, & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to help me fight this awful disease.

“And that I did! Fight that is!….,” he added further. The 54-year-old revealed that he had been given a 50-50 chance of survival and wasn't able to do normal body movements. After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma 8 days later…not able to walk or talk," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

“And yet 4 days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery. So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach and to start thanking all those people that reached out to me and my family in their unwaivering support,” Martyn concluded.

Damien Martyn's Shares His Experience At Hospital

Talking about his experience from this, Martyn has reminded everyone that "how fragile life is". “This experience has reminded me of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can change & how precious time is!” he said. “I am so grateful to you all. Thank you! Bring on 2026 …I’m back!” he said on X.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 WC 2026: Vaiabhav Suryavanshi And Abhigyan Kundu Steady Ship | IND 91/3 (18)

  2. Japan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: JPN Thwart Early Chance As SL Take Advantage | 41/0 (5)

  3. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

  4. Pakistan Vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: PAK Batter Suffers 'Brain Fade' Moment In Harare - Watch Video

  5. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Included In India's Squad For New Zealand T20I Series As Injury Replacements

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  3. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi's New Film With Puri Jagannadh Titled Slumdog - 33 Temple Road; First-Look Revealed On Actor's Birthday

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  3. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. X, Grok Face Global Outage; Users in India Affected

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly