Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

Damien Martyn took to X to share his feelings since coming out of induced coma
The ex-cricketer was admitted on Dec 27
Martyn was released from hospital on January 8
Two-time World Cup winner with Australia, Damien Martyn has publicly spoken for the first time after coming out of induced coma for eight days. The right-handed batter was admitted to a hospital on December 27 after being diagnosed with meningitis.
Soon after the news of Martyn being into coma broke out, several cricketers took to social media to show their support to the veteran star. Names such as Michael Clarke, VVS Laxman, Adam Gilchrist, Darren Lehman amongst others prayed for the cricketer's well-being.
Gilchrist for that matter, coordinated with the cricketer's family and the media about the latter's health. Martyn was released from hospital on January 8.
“This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends and so many other people who have reached out to me!” Martyn wrote on his X post. "On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands…when meningitis took over my brain, & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to help me fight this awful disease.
“And that I did! Fight that is!….,” he added further. The 54-year-old revealed that he had been given a 50-50 chance of survival and wasn't able to do normal body movements. After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma 8 days later…not able to walk or talk," he added.
“And yet 4 days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery. So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach and to start thanking all those people that reached out to me and my family in their unwaivering support,” Martyn concluded.
Damien Martyn's Shares His Experience At Hospital
Talking about his experience from this, Martyn has reminded everyone that "how fragile life is". “This experience has reminded me of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can change & how precious time is!” he said. “I am so grateful to you all. Thank you! Bring on 2026 …I’m back!” he said on X.