Australia World Cup Winner Damien Martyn Wakes From Coma After Meningitis Scare – See Latest Health Update

Damien Martyn has come out of an induced coma and is now conscious and communicating with family
Cricket Australia confirmed the former batter’s condition has improved significantly
Adam Gilchrist said World Cup winner Martyn has been overwhelmed by global support
Former Australia World Cup-winning cricketer Damien Martyn has shown rapid signs of recovery after waking up from an induced coma while undergoing treatment for meningitis at a hospital on the Gold Coast in Brisbane.
Cricket Australia confirmed that the 54-year-old, who was admitted last week, has made a significant turnaround and is expected to be transferred out of intensive care in the coming days.
Martyn Out of Coma, Speaking With Family
Australian broadcaster Fox Sports reported on Monday, during Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test, that Martyn is no longer in a coma and has begun communicating with those close to him.
“Martyn is now out of a coma and he is speaking to his loved ones,” the report stated.
Close friend and former Australia teammate Adam Gilchrist later confirmed the development. “It’s been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours,” Gilchrist said in a statement released late Sunday. |He is now able to talk and respond to treatment.”
Cricket Community Rallies Around Martyn
Gilchrist added that Martyn remains in positive spirits and has been deeply affected by the global response to his illness.
“He is overwhelmed by the support,” Gilchrist said, relaying a message from Martyn’s wife, Amanda, who believes the outpouring of goodwill played a role in his recovery.
“She just really wants to say to everyone she is convinced that the love, goodwill and sense of care that they felt from everybody, via messages and via the coverage in the press, really helped him,” Gilchrist said.
Martyn represented Australia in 67 Test matches, scoring runs at an average of 46.37 and registering 13 Test centuries, and was a key member of the Australia squad that defeated India to lift the 2003 ICC World Cup.
