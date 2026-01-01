ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win?

The last time India hosted the T20 World Cup, it was back in 2016. After ten years, the competition is back in the Indian soil and at their home conditions, India are the favourites to win the title. They have been a juggernaut in T20Is in the recent past. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav and coaching of Gautam Gambhir, India has won 9 consecutive T20I bilateral series. They have a win percentage of 79.5% and given the brand of cricket they are playing, they are the team to beat in this T20 World Cup.