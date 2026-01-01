ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 commences from February 07
20 teams will compete for the ICC T20 World Cup title
Check list of contenders and championship favourites below
Cricket teams across the world will unite and aim to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which commences from February 07, 2026. It is the 10th edition of the competition and will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. The final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 08. If Pakistan qualify, the match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Six teams have won the ICC T20 World Cup so far. Defending champions India have won twice. They won the inaugural edition in 2007 and the last edition in 2024. England have won twice as well in 2010 and 2022. West Indies are the last name in the two-time winner's list as they have won in 2012 and 2016. There are three more winners. Pakistan (2009), Sri Lanka (2014) and Australia (2021).
Just like 2024, the 2026 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be hosted with 20 teams. The competition is tougher than any previous editions as with the expansion of T20 format and formation of the leagues, most teams have earned the skills to compete in the 20-over format. Amid just a competitive pool of teams, finding a straightway favourite for the title is difficult. After much considerations, four teams emerge as the contenders to win the title.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Contenders
India
The last time India hosted the T20 World Cup, it was back in 2016. After ten years, the competition is back in the Indian soil and at their home conditions, India are the favourites to win the title. They have been a juggernaut in T20Is in the recent past. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav and coaching of Gautam Gambhir, India has won 9 consecutive T20I bilateral series. They have a win percentage of 79.5% and given the brand of cricket they are playing, they are the team to beat in this T20 World Cup.
South Africa
Last editions' runner-up South Africa are a strong contender even in this edition. They boast a plethora of exciting talents who have emerged through the ranks of the SA20. Although Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira got ruled out due to injury, they have found solid replacements in Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs. Quinton de Kock and Dewald Brevis are in terrific form as well. With Marco Jansen and Ottneil Baartman leading their bowling attack, South Africa can throw a solid challenge to all the other teams.
England
England are a side that can be never ruled out from contention in the limited-over format. They represent a specific brand of cricket, and with extremely talented strikers of the ball like Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler in their side, Brendon McCullum's side will aim to bat out the oppositions. The conditions of India will suit their playing style and as a result, they can be a solid threat to the other teams. Their bowling is a weaklink and it keeps them a little behind other contenders.
Australia
A team that can barely be ignored during an ICC competition is Australia. Although Pat Cummins is ruled out of the competition and Josh Hazlewood is uncertain, yet, Australia have enough firepower to pull themselves through to the final and to the title as well. Led by Mitchell Marsh, their side has a flurry of cricketers who have played a lot of cricket in India and found success.
Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis add depth and power to the side, while the bowling attack has strong performers like Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Starc. With experience of being there and doing that repeatedly, Australia can emerge as a contender once again.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win?
India are the biggest favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Despite contentions from other side, based on their form and recent performance, they are head and shoulders above the other teams. Playing at their home soil and coming out of consecutive ICC tournament victories, they are likely to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy.