India-Pakistan Nuclear Risk Persists Despite De-escalation, US Intelligence Warns

The US Intelligence Community’s annual threat assessment highlights ongoing nuclear risks between India and Pakistan due to terrorism catalysts, while noting President Trump’s role in recent de-escalation. Pakistan’s missile advancements and Taliban border clashes also featured.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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India Pakistan relations, nuclear conflict risk, US Intelligence assessment
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Photo: AP; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India-Pakistan ties carry nuclear escalation risk from terrorist triggers despite neither seeking open conflict.

  • President Trump’s intervention eased recent tensions, but conditions remain for crises sparked by attacks like last year’s Pahalgam incident.

  • Pakistan advances sophisticated missiles potentially reaching ICBM capability, while border fighting with the Taliban continues over militant presence in Afghanistan.

The possibility of nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan persists, according to the annual threat assessment of the US intelligence community presented to the US Senate on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the 34-page report noted that although India and Pakistan do not seek to open conflict, conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises.

“India-Pakistan relations remain a risk for nuclear conflict given past conflicts where these two nuclear states squared off, creating the danger of escalation. The terrorist attack last year near Pahalgam, in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrated the dangers of terrorist attacks sparking conflict,” the document said.

“President Trump’s intervention de-escalated the most recent nuclear tensions, and we assess that neither country seeks to return to open conflict, but that conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises,” it said.

PTI reported that on South Asia, the document said that ISIS-K (Islamic State – Khorasan Province) maintains a foothold in the region and aspires to conduct external attacks, but the Taliban is improving its security services and has taken aggressive action against it.

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“The Taliban has conducted extensive raids against ISIS-K targets, probably thwarted some attacks, and driven some ISIS-K leaders to relocate to neighbouring countries,” it said.

The assessment added that Pakistan continues to develop increasingly sophisticated missile technology that provides its military the means to develop missile systems with the capability to strike targets beyond South Asia, and if these trends continue, ICBMs that would threaten the US.

Reported PTI, relations between Pakistan and the Taliban have been tense, with intermittent cross-border clashes, as Islamabad has become increasingly frustrated with anti-Pakistan terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan while Islamabad faces growing terrorist violence.

The document said on February 26, the Afghan Taliban launched strikes against Pakistani military positions along their shared border, claiming retaliation for prior Pakistani airstrikes. Pakistan responded within hours by bombing Afghan border provinces and the capital Kabul– the first time Pakistan has struck Afghanistan’s urban centres, it said.

“The fighting has continued since it erupted. Pakistan’s army chief warned this month that lasting peace requires the Taliban to sever ties with militants targeting Pakistan. The Taliban’s public posture has been to call for dialogue, but it has denied harbouring anti-Pakistani militants,” the document said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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