Iran Standoff Drags On, Puts Pressure On Trump Amid Unmet War Goals

Failure to secure access to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route, would mark a significant setback for Trump. Laura Blumenfeld, a Middle East expert at Johns Hopkins University, said he would be remembered as the US president who made the world less safe. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales countered that Iran’s “desperation” is growing under pressure and that Trump “holds all the cards and has all the time he needs to make the best deal.”