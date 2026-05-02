Iran Standoff Drags On, Puts Pressure On Trump Amid Unmet War Goals

President Trump rejects Iran's latest negotiations as the Strait of Hormuz remains contested, impacting global oil prices and US midterm election prospects.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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For Trump and the Republican Party, a drawn-out conflict carries political and economic risks. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prolonged Iran standoff risks economic strain and political fallout for Trump ahead of US midterms.

  • Key war objectives, including curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, remain unachieved.

  • Deadlock raises fears of a long-term “frozen conflict” with global energy implications.

A prolonged standoff with Iran is threatening to undercut US President Donald Trump’s war aims, with no clear military or diplomatic resolution in sight more than two months into the conflict.

According to Reuters, the impasse has raised concerns that the confrontation could drag on indefinitely, leaving the United States facing deeper strategic and economic fallout than before the war began. Despite both sides projecting confidence, their positions remain far apart, and there is no visible path to de-escalation. Iran recently submitted a fresh proposal to restart negotiations, but Trump rejected it on Friday.

For Trump and the Republican Party, a drawn-out conflict carries political and economic risks. Continued disruption could sustain global economic pressures, including elevated US gasoline prices, adding strain on the president as his approval ratings decline ahead of November’s midterm congressional elections.

The lack of resolution also underscores a broader issue: several of Trump’s stated objectives remain unmet. While US and Israeli strikes have significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities, goals ranging from regime change to halting Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon have not been fully realised.

Reported Reuters, concerns about a prolonged deadlock have intensified after Trump called off a planned trip by negotiators to Islamabad and dismissed an Iranian proposal to halt the war, which had been paused under a ceasefire agreement since April 8. Tehran suggested postponing discussions on its nuclear programme until the conflict formally ends and an agreement is reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz—an approach Washington has rejected, insisting the nuclear issue be addressed first.

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There was brief market relief when Iran sent a revised proposal through Pakistani mediators, according to its state news agency IRNA, triggering a drop in global oil prices that had surged after Iran effectively shut the strait. Trump said he was “not satisfied” with the offer, though he acknowledged ongoing phone contacts.

Failure to secure access to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route, would mark a significant setback for Trump. Laura Blumenfeld, a Middle East expert at Johns Hopkins University, said he would be remembered as the US president who made the world less safe. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales countered that Iran’s “desperation” is growing under pressure and that Trump “holds all the cards and has all the time he needs to make the best deal.”

With no clear endgame, Trump has privately discussed the possibility of extending a naval blockade on Iran for months to curb its oil exports and force a denuclearisation agreement, a White House official said on condition of anonymity. At the same time, options for renewed military action remain on the table, including targeted strikes or efforts to secure parts of the strait for shipping.

European diplomats expect the current situation to persist, citing strained relations with Washington. One diplomat said it was difficult to see a near-term resolution.

Iran, meanwhile, has continued to leverage its position by disrupting tanker traffic through the strait, which previously carried about a fifth of the world’s oil supply. Analysts say Tehran may emerge with increased strategic leverage. Jon Alterman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said Iran has demonstrated it can shut the strait even in a weakened state, leaving it stronger than before the war.

Reuters reported that Trump has also fallen short of his central objective of blocking Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon. A stockpile of highly enriched uranium is believed to remain intact despite earlier airstrikes and could be further processed. Iran maintains its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and seeks recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

Other goals, including halting Iran’s support for regional proxy groups such as Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas, also remain unfulfilled. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected claims that the conflict has become a “quagmire,” despite earlier predictions it would end within weeks.

Diplomatic efforts are unlikely to yield quick results given the wide gaps between both sides. While Trump has insisted on a long-term solution, officials say he has also explored exit options, including declaring a unilateral victory and withdrawing. Intelligence agencies are assessing how Iran might respond to such a move.

Analysts suggest Tehran would view any unilateral US withdrawal as a strategic win. At the same time, European and Gulf diplomats fear Washington could eventually agree to a deal that leaves Iran weakened but still capable of posing a threat.

Some observers warn the conflict could settle into a “frozen” state, preventing a lasting resolution and limiting US ability to reduce its military footprint in the region. The war has already strained ties with European allies, who were not consulted before it began. Trump has criticised NATO partners for not contributing naval support and has raised the possibility of reducing US troop deployments in parts of Europe.

He also faces a more hardline Iranian leadership dominated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps following the deaths of several senior figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in earlier strikes. His initial call for an uprising in Iran has not materialised.

At home, the conflict has added to political pressure. Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 34%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, while gasoline prices have climbed above $4 a gallon. Republicans risk losing control of Congress in the midterms.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said the administration remains confident that economic disruptions will be temporary and that the president is focused on maintaining the party’s congressional majority.

However, analysts say Iran may be prepared to wait out US political pressures. As Sina Toossi of the Center for International Policy wrote on X, “Iran isn’t fractured or folding, it’s playing for time.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

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