AI Experimentation, Workforce Integration To Be The Next Big Thing In Corporate India

AI’s role in reshaping business operations remained a recurring subject = where Krishnakumar Natarajan, Former CEO of Mindtree and Managing Partner at Mela Ventures, said that the challenges of managing workforce transitions driven by automation, while Manish Gupta, Group CIO, Aditya Birla Group, argued that competitive advantage would increasingly depend on an organisation’s ability to scale intelligence across departments rather than simply hiring talent or investing in software.