Amit Shah Unveils ‘Smart Border’ Plan: High-Tech Security Grid, Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

There is a distinct rhythm to the Investiture Ceremonies at Vigyan Bhawan, usually a mix of solemn protocol, crisp uniforms, and the heavy weight of institutional history. But when Union Home Minister Amit Shah stood before the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Friday, the air in the hall shifted from ceremonial nostalgia to a sharp, forward-looking urgency. Celebrating a force that has swollen from 25 modest battalions at its inception in 1965 to a massive wall of 2.7 lakh personnel, Shah wasn't just there to hand out medals. He was there to redraw the tactical map of India's frontiers. Within a year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) plans to blanket the nation’s nearly 6,000-kilometer international border with a high-tech security grid—a sweeping blueprint dubbed the “Smart Border” project.