Ladakh Groups Seek Direct Talks with Amit Shah, Call May 22 Meet ‘Inadequate’

Calling for concrete steps, he said, “Revoking cases and announcing compensation will help confidence-building among the people before the home minister’s tour.” Dorjay said the apex body and KDA are on the same page and “we will once again try to ensure that we speak in one unified voice and avoid including those who hold differing views.” “Our clear position is that a sub-committee meeting is completely meaningless. If no decisions can be taken and there is nothing new left to discuss, then what is the point? "Our demands are already very clear—the four-point agenda. At the very least, the government should clarify what it is willing to offer,” he said.