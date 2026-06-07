Brazil Vs Egypt: Endrik Scores Winner In Selecao's Final FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match

Blessed with a 'ritualised' send-off and arriving on a 'baptised' plane, Brazil landed in New York on June 2 for their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. And on June 6, in their final warm-up games, they registered a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Cleveland, Ohio. Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes put the Selecao ahead, but the lead lasted only three minutes, with Mostafa Ziko firing past Alisson Becker in the 11th minute. Real Madrid's teen striker Endrick scored the winner, just 7 minutes after coming on as a substitute. Brazil were without Neymar, again; while coach Carlo Ancelotti saw defender Wesley pick up an injury. The record five-time champions start their World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13 in Group C, also featuring Haiti (June 19; Philadelphia) and Scotland (June 24; Miami). Egypt are in Group G, and meet Belgium in Seattle on June 15, then New Zealand (June 21; Vancouver, Canada) and Iran (June 26; Seattle). Note: All times local.

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Brazil vs Egypt FIFA world cup 2026 friendly soccer highlights-Mohanad Lasheen
Egypt's Mohanad Lasheen (17) attempts to head the ball beside Brazil's Raphinha (11) during an international friendly soccer match in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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Brazil vs Egypt FIFA world cup 2026 friendly soccer highlights-Bruno Guimarães
Brazil's Bruno Guimarães (8) advances the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Egypt in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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Brazil vs Egypt FIFA world cup 2026 friendly soccer highlights-Mohamed Shehata
Egypt's Mohamed Shehata (15) and Brazil's Igor Thiago (21) look to control the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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Fans cheer before an international friendly soccer match between Egypt and Brazil in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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Brazil vs Egypt FIFA world cup 2026 friendly soccer highlights-Mohamed Hany
Egypt's Mohamed Hany (3) slides to the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Brazil in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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Brazil vs Egypt FIFA world cup 2026 friendly soccer highlights-Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) runs with the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Brazil in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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Brazil vs Egypt FIFA world cup 2026 friendly soccer highlights-Ibrahim Adel
Egypt's Ibrahim Adel attempts to keep the ball in play during an international friendly soccer match against Brazil in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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Brazil vs Egypt FIFA world cup 2026 friendly soccer highlights-Egypts Zizo
Egypt's Zizo reacts after missing a goal-attempt during an international friendly soccer match against Brazil in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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Brazil vs Egypt FIFA world cup 2026 friendly soccer highlights-Mostafa Shobeir
Egypt's Mostafa Shobeir reaches for the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Brazil in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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Players from Brazil and Egypt meet on the pitch before an international friendly soccer match in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/David Richard
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