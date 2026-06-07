Brazil Vs Egypt: Endrik Scores Winner In Selecao's Final FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Match
Blessed with a 'ritualised' send-off and arriving on a 'baptised' plane, Brazil landed in New York on June 2 for their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. And on June 6, in their final warm-up games, they registered a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Cleveland, Ohio. Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes put the Selecao ahead, but the lead lasted only three minutes, with Mostafa Ziko firing past Alisson Becker in the 11th minute. Real Madrid's teen striker Endrick scored the winner, just 7 minutes after coming on as a substitute. Brazil were without Neymar, again; while coach Carlo Ancelotti saw defender Wesley pick up an injury. The record five-time champions start their World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13 in Group C, also featuring Haiti (June 19; Philadelphia) and Scotland (June 24; Miami). Egypt are in Group G, and meet Belgium in Seattle on June 15, then New Zealand (June 21; Vancouver, Canada) and Iran (June 26; Seattle). Note: All times local.
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