PV Sindhu Vs An Se-Young Live Score, Indonesia Open: Can Indian Ace Break Her Winless Streak Against The Korean Star? | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu faces a massive test in the Round of 16 at the Indonesia Open 2026 as she takes on reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1 An Se-young of South Korea. Sindhu enters the clash on the back of a hard-fought 25-23, 21-16 first-round win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, riding her aggressive playing style to advance in straight games. However, the head-to-head record makes grim reading for Indian fans — Sindhu trails 0-9 against the Korean superstar and lost to her again in the Singapore Open quarterfinals just last week. Sindhu has shown encouraging signs of returning to form, registering impressive wins over world No. 6 Putri Kusuma Wardani and Japan's Riko Gunji in Singapore before running into An. The Indian ace, back in the top 10 of BWF world rankings for the first time since 2023, will need something extraordinary to end her winless run against the formidable Korean in what promises to be a riveting contest.

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4 Jun 2026, 07:32:25 am IST PV Sindhu Vs An Se-Young Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: PV Sindhu vs An Se-Young

Series: Indonesia Open 2026

Venue: Istora Senayan

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM IST (tentative)