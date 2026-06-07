Arrested TMC Councillor Faces Public Fury, Egg Attack

An arrested Trinamool Congress councillor was greeted with strong public fury and pelted with eggs by locals as he was produced in court.
The councillor was arrested on charges of corruption, land grabbing, and misuse of official position.
Security personnel had to intervene to control the situation as residents raised slogans demanding strict action against the accused.
An arrested Trinamool Congress councillor faced severe public outrage and was attacked with eggs by angry residents when he was produced before a court on Thursday.
The councillor, who was recently arrested by police on serious charges including corruption and abuse of power, was met with loud protests and egg pelting as he was brought to the court premises. Locals, many claiming to be victims of his alleged misdeeds, shouted slogans against him and the ruling party.
Police and security forces had to form a protective cordon to escort the councillor safely into the court amid the chaotic scenes. No major injuries were reported, but the incident highlighted the intense public resentment against the accused leader.
The TMC has condemned the attack, terming it “pre-planned” and an attempt to malign the party. However, opposition parties welcomed the public reaction, describing it as a reflection of genuine anger against corruption and high-handedness by TMC leaders at the local level.
The case is being closely monitored as it adds to the growing criticism of grassroots TMC functionaries. Police have registered a separate case regarding the egg-throwing incident and are investigating the matter.