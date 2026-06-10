West Bengal Congress Chief Signals Openness To Mamata Banerjee Joining Party

West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar said anyone who wants to see Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister is welcome to join the Congress, responding to questions about Mamata Banerjee potentially returning to the party.
The remarks come amid growing political speculation following recent meetings between Congress and Trinamool leaders and turmoil within the TMC, including resignations and rebel activity.
Rebel TMC MLA and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee clarified that the dissident group is not planning to merge with the Congress, despite ongoing discussions about opposition realignment ahead of future elections.
Amid growing speculation over the future of opposition politics in West Bengal, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Subhankar Sarkar on Wednesday indicated that the Congress would welcome anyone willing to support Rahul Gandhi’s leadership at the national level.
Responding to questions on whether the Congress would accommodate Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee if she chose to return to the party, Sarkar said politics is governed by possibilities rather than rigid boundaries.
“Politics is an art of possibility. Anyone who wants to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister can join the party,” Sarkar told reporters.
The remarks come against the backdrop of mounting speculation about a possible rapprochement between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress. Political observers have pointed to recent interactions between leaders of the two parties, as well as ongoing discussions within the broader opposition alliance, as signs of shifting equations ahead of future electoral contests.
The speculation has also been fuelled by developments within the TMC, which has witnessed internal turbulence in recent weeks. Resignations by some leaders and the emergence of a rebel faction have prompted discussions about the party’s future course and its relationship with other opposition parties.
However, rebel TMC MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee sought to dismiss suggestions that dissident Trinamool leaders were preparing to merge with the Congress. He maintained that while political discussions continue, the rebel group has no plans to formally join the Congress.
The comments highlight the fluid nature of opposition politics as parties explore potential alliances and strategies to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at both the state and national levels. With the next round of key elections on the horizon, political observers are closely watching whether recent interactions between Congress and TMC leaders evolve into deeper cooperation or remain limited to issue-based coordination.
For now, Sarkar’s remarks have kept the door open for possible political realignments, while simultaneously reinforcing the Congress’ commitment to projecting Rahul Gandhi as its prime ministerial face.