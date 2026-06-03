Unnati Hooda vs Nozomi Okuhara LIVE Score, Indonesian Open: Indian Teen Faces World No. 12 In Tough Opening Round Clash

Unnati Hooda will be up against Nozomi Okuhara in round one Indonesia Open 2026 at the stora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia | Photo: X/BAI_media

Unnati Hooda vs Nozomi Okuhara LIVE Score, Indonesian Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first-round clash of the Indonesia Open 2026 between India's Unnati Hooda and Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia. In the first round of women's singles, PV Sindhu beat Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games to march into the second round, while Malvika Bansod and Kidambi Srikanth lost their respective matches. Though Unnati has lost to Okuhara in the two matches she has competed against her, the 18-year-old rising star from India would like to turn things around and start a new chapter in her rivalry with her Japanese counterpart.

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