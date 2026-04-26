MHA To Resume Political Dialogue With Ladakh Groups on May 22

Summary of this article
The Ministry of Home Affairs will convene a meeting with Ladakh representatives on May 22 to resume negotiations on regional demands.
LAB and KDA continue to advocate for full statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Leh on April 30 for a two-day trip to mark Buddha Purnima.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has scheduled a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue with representatives of agitating Ladakh groups for May 22, according to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.
The initiative aims to advance constructive dialogue regarding the region's key demands, which include statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. According to PTI, the last session between the government and representatives was held in early February.
"I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has taken a decision to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on 22nd May," the Lt Governor stated on X on Sunday. He added that the meeting would "carry forward the process of constructive democratic dialogue with key stakeholders of Ladakh and pave the way for an enduring solution to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh."
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been engaged in discussions with the Centre since 2021. The KDA recently called for an immediate resumption of the dialogue, stating they remain open to fresh proposals from the Centre, provided they exclude council-based arrangements. PTI reported that KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai had previously expressed frustration over the delay, noting that the MHA had initially suggested a follow-up meeting would be convened shortly after the February 4 session.
On April 14, Lt Governor Saxena, who assumed office in March, expressed confidence that the ongoing process would lead to a resolution, confirming his availability to support the talks.
The political atmosphere has seen recent developments following the release of several individuals. On April 18, former J-K Member of Legislative Assembly Deldan Namgyal and LAHDC Leh Councillor Smanla Dorje were released after seven months in detention related to violence during protests in September. Previously, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released on March 14, after the Union government revoked his detention, which had been imposed under the National Security Act.
The sub-committee was established following a meeting on February 19, 2024, between the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and a 14-member delegation representing various Ladakh organisations. The HPC was formed by the MHA to discuss measures to protect the region’s unique culture, language, and strategic interests.
In separate developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Leh on April 30 for a two-day visit. PTI reported that the Home Minister will pay his respects to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha during Buddha Purnima on May 1. The relics are due to arrive in the region on April 29 for a public exposition. The Lt Governor stated that the visit underscores the government's commitment to the development of Ladakh.
(With inputs from PTI)