MHA To Resume Political Dialogue With Ladakh Groups on May 22

Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena confirms meeting with LAB and KDA representatives to address statehood and Sixth Schedule demands.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Ladakh political dialogue, Ministry of Home Affairs Ladakh
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been engaged in discussions with the Centre since 2021. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire; Representaitve image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Ministry of Home Affairs will convene a meeting with Ladakh representatives on May 22 to resume negotiations on regional demands.

  • LAB and KDA continue to advocate for full statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh.

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Leh on April 30 for a two-day trip to mark Buddha Purnima.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has scheduled a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue with representatives of agitating Ladakh groups for May 22, according to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The initiative aims to advance constructive dialogue regarding the region's key demands, which include statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. According to PTI, the last session between the government and representatives was held in early February.

"I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has taken a decision to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on 22nd May," the Lt Governor stated on X on Sunday. He added that the meeting would "carry forward the process of constructive democratic dialogue with key stakeholders of Ladakh and pave the way for an enduring solution to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh."

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been engaged in discussions with the Centre since 2021. The KDA recently called for an immediate resumption of the dialogue, stating they remain open to fresh proposals from the Centre, provided they exclude council-based arrangements. PTI reported that KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai had previously expressed frustration over the delay, noting that the MHA had initially suggested a follow-up meeting would be convened shortly after the February 4 session.

Related Content
Sonam Wangchuk Returns to Leh, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue on Ladakh Issues - (ANI Video Grab)
Sonam Wangchuk Returns to Leh, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue on Ladakh Issues
Laddakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk interacting with representatives of Farmers Unions and Students on the 11th day of his fast at Laddakh Bhawan in Delhi - Vikram Sharma
Govt Revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention As Protests Over Sixth Schedule Statehood To Continue In Ladakh
A massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh Leh, Sep 24. - IMAGO / ANI News
Ladakh leaders brace for fresh confrontation with Union government on statehood, sixth schedule demands
Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh - PTI
Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta Resigns Months After Statehood Protests
Related Content

On April 14, Lt Governor Saxena, who assumed office in March, expressed confidence that the ongoing process would lead to a resolution, confirming his availability to support the talks.

The political atmosphere has seen recent developments following the release of several individuals. On April 18, former J-K Member of Legislative Assembly Deldan Namgyal and LAHDC Leh Councillor Smanla Dorje were released after seven months in detention related to violence during protests in September. Previously, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released on March 14, after the Union government revoked his detention, which had been imposed under the National Security Act.

The sub-committee was established following a meeting on February 19, 2024, between the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and a 14-member delegation representing various Ladakh organisations. The HPC was formed by the MHA to discuss measures to protect the region’s unique culture, language, and strategic interests.

In separate developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Leh on April 30 for a two-day visit. PTI reported that the Home Minister will pay his respects to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha during Buddha Purnima on May 1. The relics are due to arrive in the region on April 29 for a public exposition. The Lt Governor stated that the visit underscores the government's commitment to the development of Ladakh.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill And Sai Sudharsan Initiate Chase | 49/0 (5.2)

  2. Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Khawaja, Forrester Take Charge | RWP 99/4 (10.4)

  3. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Becomes The Fastest Indian To Enter This Exclusive IPL List - Check Out Here

  4. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Raves About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Calls 'My New Favourite Player'

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 25, 2026

  2. AAP Exodus Exposes Anti-Defection Contradiction

  3. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

  4. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  5. Living On The Edge Of Wages: Stories From Noida’s Industrial Lanes

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. West Asia Tensions: Ceasefire In Place Between Israel And Lebanon

  2. Araghchi Leaves, Talks Stall: Trump Cancels Envoys’ Pakistan Visit

  3. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  4. US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

  5. In Photos: Deadly New Year’s Eve Bar Fire Kills Around 40 At Swiss Ski Resort

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance