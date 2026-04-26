MHA To Resume Political Dialogue With Ladakh Groups on May 22

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been engaged in discussions with the Centre since 2021. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire; Representaitve image

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been engaged in discussions with the Centre since 2021. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire; Representaitve image