Delhi Hauz Rani Hotel Fire: 21 Dead And 26 Injured At Flourish Stays, Malviya Nagar

Fire at Hotel Flourish Stays in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar killed 21 people including foreign nationals.
26 people injured and admitted across AIIMS, Max Hospital, and other Delhi facilities.
Authorities investigating fire safety and occupancy violations at the B+G+5 building.
A fire at a guest house housing patients, attendants and foreign visitors near South Delhi's hospital district killed 21 people and injured 26 others on Wednesday, prompting an investigation into the property's safety compliance and occupancy levels.
The fire broke out at Hotel Flourish Stays, Building No. 259, C-2, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. According to a police casualty report, flames were reported on the ground, first and second floors of the B+G+5 building, while the upper floors were affected by heat and smoke. Twenty-six people were injured in the incident and taken to hospitals across the city.
The casualty list provides an insight into the profile of those caught in the blaze. Among the dead were Roland, a 40-year-old woman from Liberia, and Tshipambaachil, a 40-year-old from Mozambique. Other identified victims included Ashok (56), Vivek (47), Prem Lata (70), Kamla Devi (52), Tulkinov Khpumeium (40), and Makhpirat Khon Kochkaroua (75). Thirteen victims remained unidentified at the time of the report.
The presence of foreign nationals among the victims reflects the role such accommodation facilities play around South Delhi's hospital cluster. The Indian Express reported that many occupants of the guest house were patients, attendants and medical travellers staying close to treatment centres in Saket and surrounding areas. The mix of Indian and foreign names in the casualty list points to a facility that catered to people arriving in the Capital for healthcare and extended stays.
Police records show that three fatalities were recorded at AIIMS Trauma Centre and 18 at Max Hospital. The injured were spread across four hospitals. Three people were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, 20 to Max Hospital, two to Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital and one to Safdarjung Hospital.
Those injured included Mohd Sahidul Islam (48), Aarmin Jaman (25), Riyana (43), Vishal Kumar (29), Rohit Mukhiya (25), Uba (32), Mohd Warsam (31), Janko Jibrin (75), Ikhtiyor Tashtiayev (46), and Roman Habib, a 20-year-old from Bangladesh. Police records also noted that an unidentified foreign national was admitted to the intensive care unit of Safdarjung Hospital's burn ward.
As rescue efforts gave way to identification and investigation, attention shifted to the conditions under which the establishment was operating. According to The Indian Express, authorities are examining whether the property was functioning beyond permitted limits and whether mandatory fire-safety requirements had been met. The newspaper reported that the building was operating as a bed-and-breakfast facility and that questions have been raised about its approvals and occupancy levels.
The concentration of casualties at Max Hospital — 18 of the 21 deaths and 20 of the 26 injuries — illustrates the scale of the incident. With more than a dozen victims initially listed as unidentified and survivors admitted across multiple hospitals, officials faced the task of tracing families and confirming identities even as investigators worked to reconstruct the sequence of events.
The inquiry is expected to focus on how the fire spread through the building, whether occupants had a safe means of escape and whether any lapses in compliance contributed to the loss of life. For the families of those killed and injured, many of whom had travelled to Delhi from elsewhere in India and abroad, those answers remain central to understanding how the tragedy unfolded.