Malviya Nagar Fire: Delhi CM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for families of Malviya Nagar fire victims and Rs 5 lakh for the injured after visiting Max Saket hospital.

Delhi hotel fire victims, Max Hospital Saket, Malviya Nagar fire identification
Eyewitnesses described a scene of sheer panic as trapped occupants attempted to flee the smoke-logged premises. Photo By Tribhuvan Tiwari
Summary of this article

  • Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the 21 people killed in the Malviya Nagar fire.

  • The Delhi government will provide Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance to individuals who sustained serious injuries in the South Delhi blaze.

  • CM Rekha Gupta visited Max Saket hospital to review the medical care of the 25 injured survivors, including several foreign nationals.

The Delhi government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families and next of kin of those who died in a major fire at a south Delhi bed and breakfast establishment.

Authorities also announced Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance for people who sustained serious injuries in the deadly blaze, PTI reported. The government made the announcements after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with the injured victims.

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a bed and breakfast establishment in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The tragic incident claimed 21 lives and left 25 others injured, including several foreigners, PTI reported.

Following the incident, officials moved quickly to evaluate the victims' medical needs. The financial announcements came as the chief minister visited local hospitals to check on the survivors, interact with their families, and coordinate emergency logistics.

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Fire at Flourish B&B Iin South Delhi's Malaviya Nagar - PTI
Eyewitnesses described a scene of sheer panic as trapped occupants attempted to flee the smoke-logged premises. - Photo By Tribhuvan Tiwari
Local people rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in New Delhi, India. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Fire officials douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India. - Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Hospital visit and directives

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Max Saket hospital on Thursday to meet people who sustained injuries. Following her visit, she directed officials to ensure the patients receive the best possible treatment and all necessary help, according to PTI.

Satish Upadhyay, the BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar who accompanied Gupta, said to PTI that the condition of all the injured persons admitted to the hospital was better now. He said that 17 of the injured people were admitted to Max Saket hospital. Of those patients, seven remain on ventilators, and all were receiving proper treatment, he told PTI.

"The chief minister talked to them and the priority of the government is that they receive the best treatment and recover. The condition of the patients has markedly improved over the last twenty four hours," Upadhyay told PTI.

Government assistance and logistics

The Chief Minister's Office posted on X that Gupta interacted with the injured and their family members, reviewing their care. The government will facilitate medical expenses in coordination with hospital authorities to ensure every patient receives optimal treatment, PTI reported.

"An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and those who have been seriously injured will receive Rs 5 lakh in assistance," the CMO said to PTI. 

Additionally, the government is facilitating arrangements to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native homes, according to PTI.

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