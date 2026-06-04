Malviya Nagar Fire: Delhi CM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the 21 people killed in the Malviya Nagar fire.
The Delhi government will provide Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance to individuals who sustained serious injuries in the South Delhi blaze.
CM Rekha Gupta visited Max Saket hospital to review the medical care of the 25 injured survivors, including several foreign nationals.
The Delhi government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families and next of kin of those who died in a major fire at a south Delhi bed and breakfast establishment.
Authorities also announced Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance for people who sustained serious injuries in the deadly blaze, PTI reported. The government made the announcements after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with the injured victims.
The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a bed and breakfast establishment in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The tragic incident claimed 21 lives and left 25 others injured, including several foreigners, PTI reported.
Following the incident, officials moved quickly to evaluate the victims' medical needs. The financial announcements came as the chief minister visited local hospitals to check on the survivors, interact with their families, and coordinate emergency logistics.
Hospital visit and directives
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Max Saket hospital on Thursday to meet people who sustained injuries. Following her visit, she directed officials to ensure the patients receive the best possible treatment and all necessary help, according to PTI.
Satish Upadhyay, the BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar who accompanied Gupta, said to PTI that the condition of all the injured persons admitted to the hospital was better now. He said that 17 of the injured people were admitted to Max Saket hospital. Of those patients, seven remain on ventilators, and all were receiving proper treatment, he told PTI.
"The chief minister talked to them and the priority of the government is that they receive the best treatment and recover. The condition of the patients has markedly improved over the last twenty four hours," Upadhyay told PTI.
Government assistance and logistics
The Chief Minister's Office posted on X that Gupta interacted with the injured and their family members, reviewing their care. The government will facilitate medical expenses in coordination with hospital authorities to ensure every patient receives optimal treatment, PTI reported.
"An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and those who have been seriously injured will receive Rs 5 lakh in assistance," the CMO said to PTI.
Additionally, the government is facilitating arrangements to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native homes, according to PTI.