TVK Expels Panchayat Leader After Alleged Bribe Video Goes Viral

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Outlook News Desk
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TVK expelled Veerasamy after an alleged ₹1.30 lakh bribe video surfaced, as Tamil Nadu expanded its anti-corruption campaign.

CM C. Joseph Vijay
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Photo: TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY/YT via PTI
Summary of this article

  • TVK expelled Veerasamy after a video allegedly showed him accepting Rs 1.30 lakh.

  • The former panchayat union chairman was later arrested in Chengalpattu.

  • BJP accused Vijay’s party of 'hypocrisy' over its anti-corruption claims.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday expelled Chengalpattu East district joint secretary Veerasamy from the party's primary membership and removed him from all organisational positions after a video purportedly showing him accepting a bribe went viral on social media.

The action follows Vijay's recent anti-corruption remarks at a public rally in Karur, where he warned that those involved in corruption, bribery or misuse of power would not be allowed to continue such practices under his government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay - | Photo: @TVKVijayHQ-Offl/YT via PTI
‘I Will Be With You’: Vijay Urges Public To Stand Up Against Corruption

By Outlook News Desk

TVK Leader Expelled, Arrested After Bribery Allegations

The video circulating online allegedly shows Veerasamy, who also served as chairman of the Mambakkam panchayat union, accepting Rs 1.30 lakh from a contractor as a bribe.

BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran shared the clip on social media while attacking the Vijay-led government.

Nagenthran accused the TVK of "preaching integrity on the surface" while "engaging in corruption behind the scenes".

In a disciplinary order issued on Wednesday, Chengalpattu East district secretary CV Dinakaran said Veerasamy had been removed for "acting in a manner that brings disrepute" to the party.

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Meanwhile, the expelled party functionary was arrested in Chengalpattu on allegations of extorting Rs 1.30 lakh, according to visuals shared by news agency PTI.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay - Photo: TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY/YT via PTI
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By Outlook News Desk

Tamil Nadu Orders Wider Anti-Corruption Measures

The Tamil Nadu government has directed all government departments, public sector undertakings, boards and state-run corporations to prominently display bilingual anti-corruption notice boards at their offices.

According to an official statement, the boards will carry the message "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence" along with contact details of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), including a dedicated WhatsApp number for reporting complaints.

The directive follows audits that allegedly found several government departments had failed to comply with similar anti-corruption instructions issued over the past 12 years, the statement said.

It added that the latest order consolidates previous regulatory directions to address gaps in implementation. Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, departmental heads and district collectors have been instructed to ensure full compliance within their respective jurisdictions.

The government said the bilingual boards are intended to encourage prompt reporting of corruption by prominently displaying the warning: "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence."

The anti-corruption campaign has also been extended to digital platforms. Government departments, local bodies and public sector enterprises have been instructed to display the same anti-bribery message on their websites, along with a direct hyperlink to the DVAC portal. The official statement added that monitoring teams have been deployed to oversee implementation of the new guidelines.

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